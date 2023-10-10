Delays possible again on Thousand Islands Bridge for maintenance

The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority is warning cross-border travellers of possible delays this week.

There will be maintenance on the Canadian side of the border between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, the authority says.

The bridge authority says this means there will be alternating one-way traffic operations and possible traffic holds.

There was maintenance on the American side last week.

Drivers travelling to or from Canada should expect delays.