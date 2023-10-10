Ottawa

    Delays possible again on Thousand Islands Bridge for maintenance

    Drivers waiting to get on the Thousand Islands bridge to the U.S. are pictured in this undated photograph. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa) Drivers waiting to get on the Thousand Islands bridge to the U.S. are pictured in this undated photograph. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)

    The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority is warning cross-border travellers of possible delays this week.

    There will be maintenance on the Canadian side of the border between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, the authority says.

    The bridge authority says this means there will be alternating one-way traffic operations and possible traffic holds.

    There was maintenance on the American side last week.

    Drivers travelling to or from Canada should expect delays.

