Ottawa

    • Thousand Islands Bridge maintenance could cause cross-border delays Wednesday

    Drivers waiting to get on the Thousand Islands bridge to the U.S. are pictured in this undated photograph. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa) Drivers waiting to get on the Thousand Islands bridge to the U.S. are pictured in this undated photograph. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)

    The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority is warning cross-border travellers of possible delays this week.

    There will be maintenance on the U.S. side of the border Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

    The bridge authority says this means there will be alternating one-way traffic operations and possible traffic holds.

    Drivers travelling to or from Canada should expect delays.

