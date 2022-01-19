Its been a tough Wednesday for Ottawa's light rail system, one day after OC Transpo praised the system for its handling of a record-breaking snowstorm.

The morning launch on the Confederation Line was delayed due to snow removal operations, and then a train stopped at Cyrville Station over the lunch hour.

The problems began at 5:22 a.m., when OC Transpo's Twitter account reported the first trains were departing behind schedule, and service at the Rideau and Parliament stations was only on the eastbound platforms.

At 5:30 a.m., the transit service said the "first trains have departed." At 6:17 a.m., OC Transpo said the morning launch was continuing with "minor delays at some stations."

At 8:36 a.m., OC Transpo declared, "Full service is running this morning with all stations and platforms open."

"Some trains departed behind schedule this morning to allow for enhanced snow removal operations and so crews could clear a switch where trains access the mainline from the Maintenance and Storage Facility," said Troy Charter, Director of Transit Operations, in a statement to CTV News Ottawa and Newstalk 580 CFRA.

"Later in the morning, prior to 6 am, a brief delay occurred as a technician removed some ice buildup in the tunnel between Rideau and Parliament Stations."

Charter says all 11 trains were in service by 6:30 a.m.

There was another disruption in transit service in the east end over the lunch hour. At 12:01 p.m., OC Transpo reported a train was stopped at Cyrville Station, and service at the Cyrville and St. Laurent Stations is only at the eastbound platform.

The issue was resolved at 1 p.m. and full service was running on the track.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the city for information about the stopped train.

The issues come one day after OC Transpo said it was "quite pleased" with the Confederation Line's performance during Monday's record snowfall.

"That rapid snowfall and that rapid accumulation that affected the roads and all motorists alike, you know, the rail line ran smoothly and ran reliably throughout the day and throughout the entire event, so we're very pleased with what happened yesterday," said Charter.