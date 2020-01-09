OTTAWA -- After a warmer-than-usual holiday season and start to 2020, the deep freeze has arrived.

The good news: it won't last long.

After the mercury dropped steadily throughout the day Wednesday, the wind chill overnight hit a bone-chilling minus-29 C.

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite advisory.

FROSTBITE ADVISORY in effect: for overnight tonight and tomorrow morning as Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting windchill values colder than -25C.



Look for the 4 "P"s of frostbite: https://t.co/ulzNLg45bz pic.twitter.com/2LVSW8lifq — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) January 8, 2020

This morning's temperature is expected to top out at minus-11 C, with the wind chill staying a minus-29 C for the early morning before increasing to minus-16 C in the afternoon.

Expect some relief from the cold Thursday night, with temperatures expected to climb to minus-2 C by Friday morning.