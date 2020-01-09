Deep freeze hits the capital
Published Thursday, January 9, 2020 4:00AM EST
Wind chill temperatures in Ottawa hit a bone-chilling minus-29 C Thursday morning.
OTTAWA -- After a warmer-than-usual holiday season and start to 2020, the deep freeze has arrived.
The good news: it won't last long.
After the mercury dropped steadily throughout the day Wednesday, the wind chill overnight hit a bone-chilling minus-29 C.
Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite advisory.
This morning's temperature is expected to top out at minus-11 C, with the wind chill staying a minus-29 C for the early morning before increasing to minus-16 C in the afternoon.
Expect some relief from the cold Thursday night, with temperatures expected to climb to minus-2 C by Friday morning.