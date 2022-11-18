Debate resumes on the future of 24 Sussex Drive as NCC closes the residence

A prominent home renovation expert suggests replacing the prime minister's residence could cost $12 million, as debate continues on the future of 24 Sussex Drive.

The National Capital Commission has announced it will close the historic building in Ottawa to remove hazardous materials like asbestos. No one has lived in the home since 2015, and it is in need of extensive repairs.

"I've heard $38 million, I've heard $40 million, I've heard north of $40 million," says Bryan Baeumler, host of a variety of HGTV home renovation shows.

"To build now, entry level in the market in Canada is $250 to $300 for a custom home; that’s per square foot. This is a 12,000 sq. ft. home; even if we went a $1,000 a square foot, which is a beautiful home, you’re looking at a $12-million replacement cost.

“I think that the leader, the elected leader of our nation should live in something that we’re proud of; something that is modern, something that is efficient, something that will last us generations.”

Many ideas of what to do with the building have been floating around for years. Some caught the attention of MTBA Associates, an architecture firm in Ottawa.

"In this one article that we read they all demolish the existing building, and in our world today that’s down right vandalism," said Mark Thompson Brandt, Senior Conservation Architect & Urbanist.

"It’s a great candidate for conservation and rehabilitation to a new 21st-century use."

In 2017, MTBA Associates came up with their own proposal to renovate the existing building as a single-family home for the prime minister, and build a small conference centre on the existing site of the pool.

"One would be much more focussed on official functions and the working side of the prime minister's job; and the other would be more focussed on a private, single-family home."

The National Capital Commission and the Privy Council Office have said no decision has been made on whether 24 Sussex Drive will be renovated or torn down and rebuilt.