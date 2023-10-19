Ottawa

    Debate on future use of Queen Elizabeth Driveway resumes on social media

    Ottawa's mayor is renewing his call to reopen a section of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway to cars. The road is owned by the National Capital Commission.

    The National Capital Commission's active use program on Queen Elizabeth Driveway wrapped up for the season last week, but the debate continues over the future use of the road along the Rideau Canal.

    The mayor and a councillor have launched petitions on their websites, seeking support for their vision for the future use of Queen Elizabeth Driveway.

    Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is asking residents to show their support for what he calls a "balanced approach" to Queen Elizabeth Driveway, which he says includes closing the road to vehicles only on weekends and holidays.

    Sutcliffe has been a vocal opponent of the NCC's active use program, which saw Queen Elizabeth Driveway closed to vehicles seven days a week between Canada Day and Labour Day and on weekends in May, June, September and the first weekend of October.

    Sutcliffe launched a new campaign on his website this week, inviting residents to sign up to express support for his position that the road should not be closed to vehicles on weekdays moving forward.

    "Some people say Queen Elizabeth Driveway should be closed and turned into a park. I don't agree. I believe in a balanced approach that leaves room for everyone: drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians," says the statement on the mayor's website. "We can close QED for active transportation on holidays and weekends, but not during weekday rush hour, when it causes significant delays for emergency vehicles, congestion on neighbourhood streets, and increased commute times."

    Coun. Jeff Leiper launched his own online campaign on Thursday, asking residents if they support a "safer Queen Elizabeth Driveway."

    "Some people say Queen Elizabeth Driveway should remain a car-priority roadway that forces bikes and pedestrians to share narrow and crowded paths to traverse the corridor safely. I believe in a safe approach that turns a small percentage of Ottawa’s road network over to walking and cycling that will help reduce congestion and commute times," says the statement on Leiper's website. "We can open QED for active transportation and help everyone get to their destination more quickly while reducing the potential for deaths and catastrophic injuries."

    City data released this summer said O'Connor Street was not built for the traffic increases caused by the Queen Elizabeth Drive closure. A four-hour snapshot of O'Connor Street, north of Fifth Avenue, showed 20 more cars used the street between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on July 21, 2023 compared to July 15, 2022. Traffic on O'Connor Street dropped after 8 p.m. because the QED reopened to cars, the report says.

    A survey commissioned by the Ottawa Gatineau Hotel Association found 48.3 per cent of respondents want the NCC to keep Queen Elizabeth Driveway open to vehicles during the summer, while 28.6 per cent of respondents want the roadway closed to vehicles seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. When it comes to year-round use of Queen Elizabeth Driveway, 44.6 per cent of respondents want the road open year-round to drivers and 37.3 per cent want it closed to vehicles seven days a week.

    The National Capital Commission has not announced plans for the 2024 season.

    With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond

