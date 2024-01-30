OTTAWA
    • Deaths of four officer cadets at Royal Military College in 2022 not service-related, investigation rules

    The Department of National Defence identified the four cadets killed when their vehicle entered the waters in Kingston, Ont. The victims are (from left to right) Officer Cadet Jack Hogarth, Officer Cadet Andrei Honciu, Officer Cadet Broden Murphy, Officer Cadet Andrés Salek. (Handout/Department of National Defence) The Department of National Defence identified the four cadets killed when their vehicle entered the waters in Kingston, Ont. The victims are (from left to right) Officer Cadet Jack Hogarth, Officer Cadet Andrei Honciu, Officer Cadet Broden Murphy, Officer Cadet Andrés Salek. (Handout/Department of National Defence)
    A Canadian Armed Forces investigation has confirmed that the deaths of four officer cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. in 2022 were not service-related and the cadets weren't on duty at the time.

    Officer cadets Jack Hogarth, Andrei Honciu, Broden Murphy and Andrès Salek died on April 29, 2022 when the vehicle they were in crashed into the water at Point Frederick at around 2 a.m.

    Investigators previously ruled that dangerous driving was a factor in their deaths and that no foul play from an outside source was involved.

    In a news release Tuesday, the CAF said a summary investigation into the incident found the following:

    1. The cause of death was drowning. This finding was informed by the post-mortem examination completed by the Ontario Coroner's Office.
    2. Through an in-depth examination of the relevant evidence, the Summary Investigation identified no service-related contributing factors to the deaths.
    3. The Summary Investigation concluded that the deaths were not attributable to military service.
    4. The Summary Investigation determined the officer cadets were not on duty at the time.

    "The circumstances surrounding this accident are truly tragic and I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the officer cadets," said Canadian Defence Academy Commander Maj.-Gen. Denis O'Reilly in the release "While the process was lengthy, I have accepted the findings of the Summary Investigation. My thoughts continue to be with the families who I hope can eventually find peace in the midst of this tragedy."

    Hogarth, Honciu, Murphy and Salek were given degrees posthumously at a memorial in May 2022. They were set to graduate from the Royal Military College that year.

    The CAF says the investigating officer has briefed the families of the four officer cadets and no additional information is being provided at this time.

