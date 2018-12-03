

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The runner-up in the competition to redevelop LeBreton Flats says it is ready to “assume the responsibility” of the project if the RendezVous LeBreton group plan is scrapped. .

In a statement released Sunday night, Devcore Canderel DLS announced it had contacted the NCC about taking over the development of the land west of downtown Ottawa.

In November, the NCC said it had been advised by the partners of RendezVous LeBreton Group there were “unresolved issues” within the partnership. The group has until the NCC’s January board meeting to resolve those issues.

DEVCORE Group President Pierre Poulin says the DCDLS Group “has the expertise, experience and the financial resources that are necessary to deliver a World Class Project on behalf of the citizens of Ottawa and all Canadians.”

Poulin says the DCDLS Group’s plan will “still include a portion of land adjacent to the LRT station reserved for the exclusive construction of an NHL arena. We do not believe Ottawa or Canada should be held hostage one day longer.“

DCDLS Group called its plan “LeBreton Flats Re-Imagined.” It included a blend of public realm and mixed-use venues build over three phases. There was also plans to build an 18,500 seat arena.

The NCC says it will decide at its January board meeting whether to proceed with the next steps within the established solicitation process with RendezVous LeBreton, or within a new process.