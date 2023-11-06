Data finds Ottawa has the priciest cappuccinos in Canada
Ottawans are paying more than any other city in Canada to get their cappuccino fix.
Ottawa tied with Vancouver for the average price of a regular-sized cappuccino at $5.62, according to data aggregator site Numbeo.
Close behind were Victoria, B.C. at $5.59 and Surrey B.C. at $5.58.
Ottawa even beat out cities like Calgary ($5.47), Toronto ($5.03) and Montreal ($4.93).
The cheapest city for a frothy espresso drink is Mississauga, Ont. at $4.56, just ahead of Burnaby, B.C. at $4.57
Numbeo uses crowd-sourced data to compile the cost-of-living in various cities. The indicators include rental prices, groceries and prices of goods such as coffee.
The online gambling site OntarioBets compiled the data across Canadian cities based on Numbeo's price indicators.
Below is a list of the top 20 Canadian cities where the average price of a cappuccino is highest:
1 Ottawa $5.62, Vancouver $5.62
3 Victoria $5.59
4 Surrey $5.58
5 Calgary $5.47
6 Quebec City $5.43
7 Windsor $5.29
8 Kelowna $5.25
9 Edmonton $5.06, Nanaimo $5.06
11 Toronto $5.03
12 Kingston $5.00
13 Montreal $4.93
14 Saskatoon $4.83
15 Halifax $4.81
16 London $4.79, Winnipeg $4.79
18 Hamilton $4.69
19 Burnaby $4.57
20 Mississauga $4.56
