OTTAWA -- Dozens of cyclists peddled through downtown Ottawa to call for better cycling infrastructure.

The Thursday morning bike ride started at Ottawa City Hall, travelled south on Elgin Street to McLeod Street, and then northbound on Queen Elizabeth Driveway.

The ride came less than a week after a cyclist was struck by a pickup truck at Elgin Street and Catherine Street last Friday. The 20-year-old woman suffered serious leg injuries.

It’s always good to gather with community. #ottbike folks were out today protesting preventable transportation tragedies on Elgin. The city of #Ottawa needs to listen to feedback and incorporate it next time around. Thanks to @Ward_Verschaeve for organizing this. pic.twitter.com/sK7RgaADg0 — Shawn Menard (@ShawnMenard1) June 18, 2020

Cycling advocates say the City of Ottawa should have known that re-designed stretch of Elgin Street would be dangerous for cyclists, since there are no bike lanes or markings in place.

After the cyclist was struck on Elgin Street last Friday, Councillor Catherine McKenney tweeted "this is exactly what was predicted would happen when this section of Elgin was reconstructed."

"This city doesn't build safe streets for vulnerable users unless forced to. Usually following a death or critical injury. Furious!"

This is exactly what was predicted would happen when this section of Elgin was reconstructed. This City doesn’t build safe streets for vulnerable users unless forced to. Usually following a death or critical injury. Furious. https://t.co/XGg86Ry4ho — Catherine McKenney (@cmckenney) June 13, 2020

Another #ottbike ride for safe/complete streets. #VisionZero Where someone asked: ‘Whatever happened with that Road Safety Action Plan?’ We need less planning more action!! pic.twitter.com/16EK2kPd1s — Catherine McKenney (@cmckenney) June 18, 2020

E-Bike crash

A 51-year-old was treated for critical injuries after a single vehicle crash involving an E-Bike. It happened Wednesday evening at Moodie Drive and Trimm Drive.

Ottawa Police continue to investigate.