Cyclists call for better cycling infrastructure at Ottawa City Hall.
OTTAWA -- Dozens of cyclists peddled through downtown Ottawa to call for better cycling infrastructure.
The Thursday morning bike ride started at Ottawa City Hall, travelled south on Elgin Street to McLeod Street, and then northbound on Queen Elizabeth Driveway.
The ride came less than a week after a cyclist was struck by a pickup truck at Elgin Street and Catherine Street last Friday. The 20-year-old woman suffered serious leg injuries.
Cycling advocates say the City of Ottawa should have known that re-designed stretch of Elgin Street would be dangerous for cyclists, since there are no bike lanes or markings in place.
After the cyclist was struck on Elgin Street last Friday, Councillor Catherine McKenney tweeted "this is exactly what was predicted would happen when this section of Elgin was reconstructed."
"This city doesn't build safe streets for vulnerable users unless forced to. Usually following a death or critical injury. Furious!"
