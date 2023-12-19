Cyclist injured in Orleans hit-and-run
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a driver allegedly struck a cyclist and fled the scene in Orléans on Sunday afternoon.
In a media release Tuesday morning, police said the collision occurred in the 3600 block of Innes Road, just south of Mer-Bleue Road near the SmartCentres shopping mall on Dec. 17 at around 5 p.m.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Police say the cyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The vehicle left the scene eastbound on Innes Road.
On Wednesday, police said in a statement that the driver of the vehicle has been identified.
Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of this incident and have not yet spoken to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cst. Petepiece at PetepieceC@ottawapolice.ca or 613-236-1222, ext. 6561.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here is what's open and closed in Ottawa over Christmas and New Year's
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Top Hamas leader arrives in Cairo for talks on war
Hamas' top leader travelled to Cairo on Wednesday for talks on the war in Gaza, part of a flurry of diplomacy aimed at securing another ceasefire and hostage swap at a moment when the militant group is putting up stiff resistance to Israel's offensive.
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
She bought a colourful vase at Goodwill for US$3.99. The rare piece sold at auction for US$107,000
Jessica Vincent had just started surveying the shelves of a Virginia thrift store when a vase caught her eye. The piece looked old amongst the clutter of measuring cups, candles and other tchotchkes. After adjusting her eyes, Vincent made out the words 'Murano' and 'Italia'.
Cracking the code: messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
Food industry groups accuse Galen Weston of inaccurate claim over grocery code
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. chairman Galen Weston made an inaccurate statement about Australian grocery rules to a House of Commons committee, according to groups representing independent grocers, food suppliers and farmers.
Are antisemitism, Islamophobia problems in Canada? Most say yes
Three quarters of Canadians believe both antisemitism and Islamophobia are problems in the country, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The federal government outlines its plan to phase out gas-powered vehicles, Donald Trump is removed from the presidential primary ballot in Colorado and a Manitoba researcher decodes a cryptogram found in the folds of a Victoria-era silk dress. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Your favourite major chocolate maker may use cocoa grown illegally in a Nigerian rainforest
Cocoa from the conservation zone is purchased by some of the world's largest cocoa traders, according to company and trade documents and AP interviews with more than 20 farmers, five licensed buying agents and two brokers all operating within the reserve.
Atlantic
-
Two arrested in connection to P.E.I. youth disappearance, human remains found
Prince Edward Island RCMP says two youth were arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the disappearance of a 17-year-old. Hours later, police say human remains were located on Sorrie Road in Milltown Cross.
-
N.B., N.S. continue to grapple with outages
The worst of the storm that tore through the Maritimes may be over, but many people in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are still dealing with power outages.
-
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Dartmouth motel: police
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating an alleged stabbing at a Dartmouth motel early Wednesday morning.
Toronto
-
Toronto police board approves $20 million budget increase for 2024
The Toronto Police Service is asking the city for a nearly $1.2 billion net operating budget for 2024, which it said will allow hundreds of new uniformed officers to be hired.
-
NEW
NEW Shoppers can save money on refurbished products, but are they worth buying?
Are refurbished products worth buying? An Ontario company says it can be a great way for shoppers to save some money.
-
Man wanted since October arrested in Hamilton
Hamilton police arrested a man who allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release, weeks after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.
Montreal
-
Negotiations remain deadlocked for nurses, teachers in Quebec
Negotiations between the Quebec government and workers in the public sector have reached an impasse.
-
Quebec's tuition hike, French rules for English universities can be challenged in court: lawyer
McGill is now offering a bursary to offset Quebec's new tuition hike for out-of-province students attending English universities, but one lawyer says the university can fight back with an even bigger weapon: a legal challenge.
-
Teachers' union rejects government's latest offer
A union representing some 95,000 teachers has rejected the Quebec government's latest offer.
Northern Ontario
-
opinion
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
-
Crown seeks banishment for man in Moose Factory assault case
Sentencing is delayed for a northern Ontario man accused in two physical altercations after an apparent plea bargain with the Crown goes sideways at a hearing Monday.
London
-
Crash shuts down all lanes of London intersection
All lanes of traffic have been shut down at William Street and York Street and drivers are being asked to find an alternate route.
-
Fatal collision in southwest Middlesex
First responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon in southwest Middlesex.
-
SIU concludes investigation into overdose death in London, Ont. cell
The Director of the Special Investigations Unit found no reasonable grounds to believe a London Police Service officer committed a criminal offence in connection with a drug overdose suffered by a 35-year-old man in August.
Winnipeg
-
'Someone will die': Nurse shares concerns as HSC deals with 30-plus hour wait times
A nurse at the Health Sciences Centre is worried patients could die if something doesn't change regarding emergency room wait times.
-
Rural council looks to Manitoba court after ousting fellow councillor
A legal battle over a rural Manitoba council's decision to oust one of its members has reached Manitoba's highest trial court.
-
Cracking the code: messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
Kitchener
-
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
-
'It stops here': Man explains how he stood up to axe-wielding stranger yelling racial slurs
The man who was approached by a stranger allegedly carrying an axe and yelling racial slurs over the weekend said he decided to stand his ground because he is tired of racism.
-
Cambridge council shoots down Preston Springs development, affordable housing over city parking lots
Two big items on the agenda were given the red light from Cambridge council Tuesday night.
Calgary
-
Alberta Health Services shuts down 2 pools at WinSport centre
Two swimming pools at WinSport Canada Olympic Park are closed down, according to online inspection reports from Alberta Health Services.
-
'It's kind of a Twilight Zone moment': Critics question Alberta's plan to reinstate fuel tax in 2024
Alberta is again feeling the pressure to extend its relief at the pumps, but the premier says the full fuel tax holiday needs to come to an end to help the budget.
-
'We will continue to push back': Alberta to continue single-use plastics ban fight with federal government
Alberta's government will continue its court battle over regulations which lay the groundwork for a ban on single-use plastics.
Saskatoon
-
One dead, Sask. RCMP member injured in officer-involved shooting
One man is dead and an RCMP officer is injured after an officer-involved shooting on the Red Earth Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. government plans to buy the Lighthouse and move its residents elsewhere
The Government of Saskatchewan plans to buy Saskatoon’s Lighthouse and flip the building once the current tenants are out.
-
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
Edmonton
-
Highway 16 at Niton Junction open again after fuel spill
A crash between two semis caused a fuel spill and closed a portion of Highway 16 in Yellowhead County Tuesday evening.
-
Lee, Horvat lead Islanders to 3-1 win over slumping Oilers
Anders Lee and Bo Horvat scored power-play goals and the New York Islanders beat the slumping Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Tuesday night.
-
Remote Alberta town to become first in Canada powered by geothermal energy
A remote town located in the northwest corner of Alberta could soon be the first in Canada to heat and power the community using geothermal.
Vancouver
-
Woman charged with murder after body found at Delta, B.C., property
One day after a woman's body was discovered in Delta, B.C., authorities have announced charges against another woman with a "familial relationship" to the deceased.
-
$10M PacNet settlement the largest civil forfeiture in B.C. history, Farnworth says
The B.C. government announced the largest civil forfeiture in the province's history Tuesday, but the company involved maintains it did nothing wrong, and only settled the case to spare its "innocent employees" and their families from the stress of a trial.
-
Have you had your catalytic converter stolen? You're not alone
The theft of catalytic converters in B.C. remains a multi-million-dollar problem, and some repair shops say more needs to be done to crack down on the thieves and those they sell to.
Regina
-
Two found dead in early morning Regina house fire
Regina Fire says two people were found dead following a house fire in the city early Wednesday morning.
-
One dead, Sask. RCMP member injured in officer-involved shooting
One man is dead and an RCMP officer is injured after an officer-involved shooting on the Red Earth Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. Indigenous couple reflects on long history of creating dreamcatchers
Veteran Harvey Pelleteir from Cowessess First Nation and his wife, Mary Pelleteir from Cote First Nation have been sharing their love of art with people across Saskatchewan and the world for years.