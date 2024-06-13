CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson announces decision to step away from the anchor desk

Graham Richardson, Chief News Anchor of CTV News at Six, announced during Thursday's newscast that he is stepping away from the anchor desk to pursue new opportunities outside of media.

"This is my choice. I just turned 54 years old. I have another opportunity outside of broadcasting that I'm going to take," Richardon said on air.

"It has been an incredible privilege to tell your stories, especially the last 15 years here at CTV Ottawa and nearly 20 years with CTV News. The highlight of my reporting career was working for and with Bob Fife in our parliamentary bureau at CTV National News and then all of these years right here with you. CTV News will always be my home."

The announcement comes following a remarkable career in broadcasting that has spanned 31 years. Richardson's final broadcast is Friday, July 5 at 6 p.m. ET on CTV Ottawa.

"I have decided it is time for me to make a change. I want to thank CTV News and our incredible team here in Ottawa for giving me such a rewarding and fulfilling broadcasting career," said Richardson. "I'm grateful for the guidance and support of the leadership team at CTV Ottawa, and across the network, over so many years. I would also like to extend a special thank you to all the viewers and listeners in Ottawa/Gatineau and throughout Eastern Ontario and West Quebec. There is a very strong, talented team here at CTV Ottawa, and I know they will continue the great tradition of telling the most important stories from across the region."

"Graham has been an exceptional broadcaster and leader on our team at CTV News Ottawa. We will miss his unwavering passion and commitment to our editorial programs across television, radio, and digital," said Jodi Hamilton, Operations Manager, Local Radio & TV, Ottawa and Eastern Ontario, Bell Media. "Graham has been instrumental to the success of our local news coverage, and we wish him the greatest success in his new career endeavours outside of broadcasting."

"Graham is one of the best storytellers in our business. We are going miss his passion and drive to deliver the very best local news coverage, each and every day," said Peter Angione, Director of News and Information Programming Bell Media Ottawa. "We are sad to see Graham leave, but we're thrilled for him as he takes on a new challenge, and begins a new chapter."

Richardson joined CTV News Ottawa in January 2010, after nearly four years covering Parliament Hill for CTV National News. He has delivered coverage of many top stories to viewers, including the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests, the 2022 derecho storm, the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, the 2018 Ottawa tornado, and many more.

During his time on Parliament Hill, Richardson travelled the world covering significant stories involving Prime Minister Stephen Harper. He filed reports from Kandahar; G-8 meetings in Germany and Japan; official visits to India, Singapore, the Czech Republic, Poland, and the United Nations headquarters in New York. Before his assignment on Parliament Hill, Richardson was CTV News' Los Angeles Bureau Chief, covering the Michael Jackson trial, Hurricane Katrina, space shuttle landings, the Mexican election, and the 2006 Olympic Winter Games in Torino.

"This team here at CTV Ottawa remains large, strong and committed to telling your stories. That, of course, will not change," Richardson said. "I will have more to say on my final show in July. I'm looking forward to my final weeks here, as always, holding up a mirror to this community every day, like we have for more than 60 years."