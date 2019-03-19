

Kathy Smart, livethesmartway.com

Sugar and Spice and Everything Nice Carrot Cake and Sweet Potato Overnight Oats

Serves 1

Protein first thing in the morning helps to stabilize the blood sugar helping to decrease sugar cravings during the day. A great source of protein in the am is Greek yogurt. Try combining it with veggies in this easy recipe that children love to make too!

1/2 cup of vanilla Greek yogurt (2%)

1/4 cup each of organic grated carrot and sweet potato

3 Tablespoons of chia seeds

1/2 cup of gluten-free oats

1/4 cup of your favorite nuts or seeds (try hemp seeds, sunflower seeds, pecans, walnuts or macadamia nuts for a fun change)

Pinch each of powdered ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg

Add all the above ingredients in the order above to a mason jar (large or small) and seal.

Turn upside down in the fridge (to allow all ingredients to combine) and enjoy veggies in a smart way in the morning!

Dandy Dandelion Detox Spring Salad

Serves 2

1 can (19 oz.) of drained, canned lentils

1/2 cup chopped of your choice of organic peppers

1/4 cup of chopped red onion

1 ounce of feta cheese

2 cups of organic arugula

1/2 cup dandelion greens, chopped fine

1 Tablespoon of olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Gently combine the first 4 ingredients in a bowl and set aside.

Combine arugula and dandelion greens and divide into 2 portions and place on a plate.

Top arugula/dandelion greens mixture with lentil mixture.

Top with colorful wildflower petals for a nice spring burst of color.

Kale Caeser Salad

Serves 2

3 cups of organic baby kale

1/4 cup chopped red onion

1/2 cup of gluten-free croutons

1/2 cup of crumbled tempeh

1 Tablespoon of Parmesan cheese

1 Tablespoon of Caeser Salad dressing

Combine all of the above and serve.