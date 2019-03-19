Spring metabolism boosters
Kathy Smart, livethesmartway.com
Sugar and Spice and Everything Nice Carrot Cake and Sweet Potato Overnight Oats
Serves 1
Protein first thing in the morning helps to stabilize the blood sugar helping to decrease sugar cravings during the day. A great source of protein in the am is Greek yogurt. Try combining it with veggies in this easy recipe that children love to make too!
- 1/2 cup of vanilla Greek yogurt (2%)
- 1/4 cup each of organic grated carrot and sweet potato
- 3 Tablespoons of chia seeds
- 1/2 cup of gluten-free oats
- 1/4 cup of your favorite nuts or seeds (try hemp seeds, sunflower seeds, pecans, walnuts or macadamia nuts for a fun change)
- Pinch each of powdered ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg
Add all the above ingredients in the order above to a mason jar (large or small) and seal.
Turn upside down in the fridge (to allow all ingredients to combine) and enjoy veggies in a smart way in the morning!
Dandy Dandelion Detox Spring Salad
Serves 2
- 1 can (19 oz.) of drained, canned lentils
- 1/2 cup chopped of your choice of organic peppers
- 1/4 cup of chopped red onion
- 1 ounce of feta cheese
- 2 cups of organic arugula
- 1/2 cup dandelion greens, chopped fine
- 1 Tablespoon of olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Gently combine the first 4 ingredients in a bowl and set aside.
Combine arugula and dandelion greens and divide into 2 portions and place on a plate.
Top arugula/dandelion greens mixture with lentil mixture.
Top with colorful wildflower petals for a nice spring burst of color.
Kale Caeser Salad
Serves 2
- 3 cups of organic baby kale
- 1/4 cup chopped red onion
- 1/2 cup of gluten-free croutons
- 1/2 cup of crumbled tempeh
- 1 Tablespoon of Parmesan cheese
- 1 Tablespoon of Caeser Salad dressing
Combine all of the above and serve.