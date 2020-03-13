Ingredients

• 3 cups old fashioned rolled oats, gluten free

• 3/4 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

• 1 cup pumpkin seeds, raw shelled

• 1/2 cup sunflower seeds, unsalted

• 1/2 cup raisins

• 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• 1/4 tsp salt

• 1/2 cup honey

• 1/4 cup coconut oil, melted

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350F degrees.

2. In a large bowl combine all ingredients in order listed above. Stir well to distribute oil and honey throughout the oats.

3. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Spread granola mixture evenly across the baking sheet.

4. Bake in oven at 350 F (till golden brown) for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and stir granola. Let cool completely and set aside.

5. Break apart granola into bite size pieces and store in an air tight container. Granola will keep for a week.

Optional Granola Add-ins:

1. Dried fruit of choice, golden raisins in place of regular raisins, 1/4 cup hemp hearts, 3 tbsp chia seeds, 2 tbsp flax meal and chocolate pieces (but add chocolate only after granola is baked and cooled).

Swap out cinnamon for 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice.

Substitute maple syrup for honey.