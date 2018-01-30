

Jonathan Collins

PHILADELPHIA TURKEY CHEESESTEAK

SERVES 4



INGREDIENTS

Fresh Turkey Breast – thinly sliced (2 lbs, 900 g)

Yellow Onion – trimmed, peeled, and finely sliced (2pc)

Green Bell Pepper – cored, seeded, and thinly sliced (2pc)

Red Bell Pepper – cored, seeded, and thinly sliced (2pc)

Baby Portobello Mushrooms – brushed clean, trimmed and thinly sliced (12pc)

Garlic Cloves – trimmed, peeled, and finely grated (4pc)

Provolone Cheese – thinly sliced (1lb/450g)

Extra Virgin Olive Oil (as needed)

Flaked Sea salt (to taste)

Fresh Ground Black Pepper (to taste)

Parchment Paper or Aluminum Foil (for wrapping)

Amoroso-Style Rolls (4pc)



TECHNIQUE

1. Heat a cast iron griddle or large sauté pan over medium-high heat, add olive oil to coat bottom of pan

2. Add mushrooms, toss to coat with oil, season with salt and pepper, sauté until golden brown, remove

3. Add more olive oil to coat bottom of pan, add onions, bell peppers, garlic, season with salt and pepper

4. Sauté until golden brown, remove, add more olive oil to coat bottom of pan

5. Season turkey with salt and pepper, add to hot pan, sauté until fully cooked, turning once

6. Add the mushrooms, and onion/pepper mixture to venison, mix to combine, divide into 4 portions

7. Top each portion with provolone, overlapping, slice the rolls in half, place on the grill to lightly toast

8. When the cheese is melted gently transfer the portion to the toasted roll, serve