Toast 1:

  • USA Green Anjou Pear
  • Almond Nut Butter
  • Banana Slices
  • Honey Drizzle
  • Cinnamon Sprinkle
  • Poppy Seeds

Toast 2:

  • USA Bosc Pear
  • Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
  • Cucumber Slices
  • Crumbled Feta
  • Chopped Kalamata Olives
  • Dill Sprigs

Toast 3:

  • USA Bosc Pear
  • Gorgonzola Dolce Cheese
  • Salami Slices
  • Chopped Hazelnuts
  • Chopped Parsley

Toast 4:

  • USA Red Anjou
  • Vanilla Greek Yogurt
  • Chopped Dried Apricots
  • Mint Leaves
  • Black Sesame Seeds

Directions:

The first step is to slice a ripe pear lengthwise, cutting on either side of the core to create 1/4-inch thick planks. Next, get topping!