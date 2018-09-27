Pear toasts
USA Pears
Toast 1:
- USA Green Anjou Pear
- Almond Nut Butter
- Banana Slices
- Honey Drizzle
- Cinnamon Sprinkle
- Poppy Seeds
Toast 2:
- USA Bosc Pear
- Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
- Cucumber Slices
- Crumbled Feta
- Chopped Kalamata Olives
- Dill Sprigs
Toast 3:
- USA Bosc Pear
- Gorgonzola Dolce Cheese
- Salami Slices
- Chopped Hazelnuts
- Chopped Parsley
Toast 4:
- USA Red Anjou
- Vanilla Greek Yogurt
- Chopped Dried Apricots
- Mint Leaves
- Black Sesame Seeds
Directions:
The first step is to slice a ripe pear lengthwise, cutting on either side of the core to create 1/4-inch thick planks. Next, get topping!