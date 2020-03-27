Parkdale Food Centre: Kitchen Sink Salad Recipe

OTTAWA -

KITCHEN SINK SALAD RECIPE

1 cup cooked grains

2 tbsp toasted seeds or nuts

2 hard boiled eggs

¼ cup cheese

Loads of herbs

3 cups of leafy greens

¼ red onion, pickled

1 carrot

¼ cucumber

Whatever fruits of veg your fridge contains

KITCHEN SINK SALAD DRESSING RECIPE

Olive oil or other salad oil

White wine vinegar

1 lemon, juice and zest

Honey

Grainy mustard

Roasted garlic

Salt and pepper

DIRECTIONS:

1. Prepare the salad ingredients. Wash your vegetables and herbs, slice and pickle your onions, peel and chop the vegetables into a variety of shapes and sizes. You can even take this one step farther and roast some of the veggies if they are root veggies.

2. Prepare the hard boiled eggs. (I like 8 minutes in simmering water) Peel them and halve them.

3. Cook and cool the grains- cooking time and technique will vary depending on the grain.

4. Toast up the seed or nuts on a small baking sheet in the oven heated to 350 f. This should take around 5-10 minutes depending on your oven. Set a timer and add seasoning if you like.

5.Gather all of your prepped ingredients and prepare for plating.

6. In a mason jar, combine your salad oil, mustard, vinegar, lemon, honey and roasted garlic. A three to one oil to acidity rule works well and then adjust the flavor with some sweetness and any other flavoring you may be adding in such as mustard, garlic or herbs. Don’t forget the salt and pepper.

7.Assemble your salad ingredients in a mixing bowl and toss with a small amount of the dressing. Season to taste. Plate up your creation and garnish with extra dressing if you like.