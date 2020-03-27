Parkdale Food Centre: Kitchen Sink Salad Recipe

ctvml troy

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump Organization fined US$1.6 million for tax fraud

The stiffest penalty Donald Trump's company could receive when it is sentenced Friday by a New York judge for helping its executives dodge taxes is a $1.6 million fine -- not even enough to buy a Trump Tower apartment. Because the Trump Organization is a corporation and not a person, a fine is the only way a judge can punish the company.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina