

Michelle W. Book, healthierbynature.ca

Maple Glazed Organic Sweet Potato Donuts



Donut Ingredients



3 tbsp (45ml) milled organic flax seed

3/4 cup (175ml) organic apple cider

1-1/4 cup (300ml) cooked and mashed organic sweet potato (about 2 small potatoes)

1/2 cup (125ml) organic maple syrup

2 tbsp (30ml) melted organic coconut oil

1 tbsp (15ml) organic apple cider vinegar

3/4 cup (175ml) organic coconut flour

1/2 cup (125ml) organic almond flour

3 tbsp (45ml) organic arrowroot flour

2 tsp (10ml) organic baking powder

1/2 tsp (2ml) organic baking soda

1/2 tsp (2ml) each organic cinnamon, organic allspice and organic kosher or organic sea salt

1/4 tsp (1ml) organic nutmeg



Maple Glaze Ingredients



1-1/4 cup (300ml) organic maple sugar

2 tsp - 1tbsp (10ml-15ml) organic coconut milk or nut milk



Decorate with organic sprinkles or organic dried flower petals or drizzle with organic chocolate



Directions



Preheat oven to 350F.



In a large bowl, combine flax seed and apple cider; let sit for 10 minutes to thicken slightly.



Meanwhile, in another bowl, whisk together coconut flour, almond flour, arrowroot flour, baking powder, baking

soda, cinnamon, allspice, salt and nutmeg; pour into wet ingredients and stir to combine.



Stir in sweet potato, maple syrup, coconut oil, and vinegar to flax mixture.



Scrape into a piping bag fitted with a large plain tip.



Brush two donut pans with coconut oil and pipe mixture equally into each donut mold.



Alternately, mixture can be piped directly onto a parchment lined baking sheet.



Bake donuts for 20-25 minutes until golden brown. Let cool completely before dipping into maple glaze.



To prepare glaze; ensure your blender is thoroughly dry; blend maple sugar on high speed until sugar is powdered.

Pour into a bowl and add 2 tsp or up to 1tbsp coconut milk to reach desired glaze consistency. Dip tops of donuts,

decorate as desired and let set.



Will keep for up to three days lightly covered.



Makes 12 donuts

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes





Fresh Organic Pizza Wrap



Wrap Ingredients

1-1/2 cups sliced assorted organic mushrooms

3 tbsp organic balsamic vinegar

3 tbsp organic olive oil, divided

1/4 tsp each organic salt and pepper

1 (210g) brick of sriracha smoked or smoked organic tofu, shredded

1-1/2 cups shredded organic mozzarella

1 cup thinly sliced organic green pepper

1 cup thinly sliced organic yellow pepper

2 organic tomatoes, sliced

1/2 cup sliced organic red onion

1/4 cup organic basil leaves

8 organic coconut wraps



Sauce Ingredients

1/2 cup organic sundried tomatoes

1 large organic plum tomato, chopped

2 tbsp each fresh organic basil and organic oregano

1 tbsp each fresh organic rosemary and organic thyme

1 clove organic garlic



Directions



Combine mushrooms, vinegar, 1 tbsp oil, salt and pepper in a bowl and let marinate for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a blender, pulse sundried tomatoes, plum tomato, 2 tbsp olive oil, basil, oregano,

rosemary, thyme, and garlic to a paste.



Spread 1 tbsp tomato sauce mixture on centre of wrap; layer with 1/4 cup tofu, 3 tbsp shredded

mozzarella, about 2 tbsp of mushroom mix, a few slices each green pepper, yellow pepper, tomatoes,

red onion and a few basil leaves. Roll up wrap leaving ends open.



Serve immediately.



Makes 8 wraps

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: n/a



Note – if you are on a time crunch you can skip the sauce making steps and just buy premade organic

tomato sauce at your local CHAF Member health food store.



Savoury Organic Bliss Balls



Ingredients

1 (398ml) can organic chickpeas

1 cup (250ml) shelled organic raw pistachios

1/4 cup (60ml) organic tahini

1 tbsp (15ml) dried organic fine herbs

1 tsp (5ml) organic kosher or organic sea salt

1/2 tsp (2ml) each organic garlic and organic onion powder

1/4 tsp (1ml) red pepper flakes (or more for increased heat)

Juice and zest of 1 organic lemon

1/2 cup (125ml) organic raw pumpkin seeds

1/4 cup (60ml) organic coconut oil, melted

Choice of organic hemp hearts, dried organic coconut, organic sesame seeds, organic chia seeds and/or

organic flax seeds for coating the balls



Directions



In a food processor, add chickpeas, pistachios, tahini, herbs, salt, garlic and onion powder, red pepper

flakes, lemon juice and zest. Pulse to coarse paste. Remove to a bowl; stir in pumpkin seeds and coconut

oil.



Roll into 1 tbsp sized balls and coat in choice of hemp hearts, seeds or coconut.



Keep covered and refrigerated for up to one week or place in the freezer for up to six weeks.



Serve as a snack, in a bento box, or on a fresh salad.



They can also be made nut free by swapping out the cup of pistachios for a cup of pumpkin seeds.



Makes about 30 balls

Prep time: 25 minutes