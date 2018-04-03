

Catherine Sugrue, producemadesimple.ca

Ingredients



1 1/2 cups water

1 cup white quinoa

1 cup chopped, fresh Ontario Greenhouse tomatoes

1 small carrot, peeled and finely chopped

Handful of green beans, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1/4 small onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp cayenne pepper

Sea salt & black pepper to taste

3-4 Ontario greenhouse peppers, halved, stems removed and de-seeded

1/2 cup breadcrumbs (of choice – like sprouted whole grain, brown rice, gluten-free, crushed

healthy crackers, etc.)



Instructions



Preheat oven to 350°F. Line baking tray with parchment paper, set aside.



In a saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add quinoa, cover and let simmer until about half of the water is absorbed, about 10 mins. Add the tomatoes, veggies and spices and simmer until most of liquid is absorbed and quinoa is cooked, about another 10 mins. Spoon quinoa mixture into peppers, top with breadcrumbs of choice and a bit more sea salt and black pepper. Bake on prepared baking tray for 35 mins or until a bit brown on top and peppers are cooked.



Serve immediately!



Serves around 4 people