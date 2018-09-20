

Rana Daoud, DRRD Nutrition

Ingredients:

1/4 C Sesame seeds

1/4 C Sesame butter (tahini)

20 Pitted dates - medjool

1/4 C Large flakes oats

1/2 C Shredded coconut

2 Tbsp Unsweetened cocoa powder

Method:



1) In a large skillet toast oats and sesame seeds over medium heat, stirring often for about 8 minutes. Let it cool slightly.

2) Pulse dates in a food processor until finely chopped, then add cocoa powder. As needed, add 2-3 Tbsp of water to help

blend.

3) In a saucepan, heat sesame paste (Tahini) over medium low heat then add the dates. Stir to combine then pour into dry

mixture and stir together until dates are distributed evenly.

4) Scoop mixture into 2-tablespoon balls and roll it with your hands. Then roll the balls into the shredded coconut to fully

cover.

5) Place balls on a parchment-lined baking sheet and refrigerate until ready to serve.