

Jonathan Collins

NEW ENGLAND TURKEY CHOWDER

YIELDS 8



INGREDIENTS

Fresh Turkey Breast Bone-In (2pc)

Strip Bacon – sliced into ¼” (6mm) slices (1/2lb/225g)

White Potatoes – peeled and ½” (12mm) dice (3lbs/1350g)

Celery Heart – trimmed, and finely sliced (1pc)

Yellow Onion – trimmed, peeled, and finely diced (1pc)

Spring Onions – trimmed and thinly sliced on a 45° angle (for garnish) (3pc)

Fresh Thyme – rinsed and leaves stripped (3pc)

Fresh Bay Leaves (3pc)

Turkey, Chicken or Vegetable Stock (8cups/2L)

White Wine (1cup/250ml)

35% Cream (2cups/500ml)

Flaked Sea Salt (to taste)

Fresh Ground Black Pepper (to taste)

Round Bread Loaf – ¼ top sliced off, and inside removed (optional)



TECHNIQUE

1. Position rack in center of oven, preheat to 350°F (176°C), gas mark 4

2. Heat a heavy-bottom Dutch oven over medium high heat, add bacon, sauté until crispy and golden brown, remove

3. Season turkey breast on both sides with salt and pepper, sauté until golden brown, transfer to the oven

4. Roast until an instant read probe thermometer pushed into the thickest part of the turkey reads 165°F (74°C)

5. Remove turkey and set aside, return to medium-high heat on the stove top, spoon off excess fat leaving 2tbsp

6. Add celery, onion, and thyme, season with salt and pepper, sauté until golden brown

7. Deglaze pan with white wine, sauté until almost dry, add chicken stock, potatoes, and bay leaves

8. Reduce temperature to simmer, cook until potatoes are tender, add cream

9. Slice the turkey into ½” (12mm) dice, add to the chowder, check seasoning, adjust with salt and pepper

10. Reduce to desired consistency, remove bay leaves, garnish with bacon, spring onion

