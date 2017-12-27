

Jonathan Collins

INGREDIENTS – BEER-BRAISED SHORT-RIB



Mad Tom Beer – plus more for pairing (1 bottle)

Beef Short Ribs Bone-In – trimmed (12pc)

Carrots – peeled, trimmed, and sliced into mirepoix (large dice, 1pc)

Celery – trimmed, rinsed, and sliced into mirepoix (large dice, 1pc)

Yellow Onion – trimmed, peeled, and sliced into mirepoix (large dice, 1pc)

Garlic Bulb – brushed cleaned, top 1/3 sliced off (1pc)

Fresh Chives or Chervil – rinsed (garnish)

Beef Stock (1L)

Unsalted Butter (1tbsp)

Cold Pressed Camelina Oil (1tbsp)

Flaked Sea Salt to taste

Fresh Ground Black Pepper to taste



TECHNIQUE



1. Position rack in center of oven, preheat to 325°F (163°C), gas mark 3

2. Season ribs with salt and pepper, generously coat with jerk spice

3. Heat a heavy-bottom braiser or casserole dish with fitted lid, over medium-high heat

4. Add butter and Camelina oil, when bubbling and fragrant gently place rib in the pan

5. Sauté and brown all sides, remove and side aside, add carrots, celery, onion, and garlic, sauté until golden brown

6. Deglaze pan with beer, stirring and scrapping the bottom to lift any flavour developed in the pan

7. Add the stock, return the ribs to the pan, bring the liquid to a boil, cover and place in the oven

8. Braise in the oven for 2-3 hours or until fork tender, remove and allow to cool, remove any excess fat

9. Remove the ribs, set aside and cover with aluminum foil, bring the cooking liquid to a boil

10. Reduce the liquid to desired, saucy consistency, strain through a fine mesh sieve (chinois)

11. Return the ribs (along with any resting juices) to the pan over simmer, gently glaze ribs until glistening and rich

12. Serve as amuse-bouche one-bite appetizer spoon or in a small serving bowl or plate

13. Combine a portion of the puree, topped with short-rib meat, garnished with shallot jam and chervil



INGREDIENTS – JERK SPICE



Brown Sugar (2tbsp)

Ground Allspice (2tbsp)

Ground Garlic (1tbsp)

Ground Onion (1tbsp)

Ground Cinnamon (1tbsp)

Fine Sea Salt (1tbsp)

Ground Cayenne Pepper (1tsp)

Ground Cloves (1tsp)

Ground Nutmeg (1tsp)

Fresh Ground Black Pepper (1tsp)



TECHNIQUE



1. Combine all ingredients, store in an air-tight container



INGREDIENTS – YUKON GOLD POTATO-PARNSIP PUREE



Yukon Gold Potatoes – peeled and quartered (1lb)

Parsnips – peeled, trimmed and large dice (3pc)

Fresh Thyme – rinsed and leaves stripped (3pc)

Fresh Bay Leaves (3pc)

Parmesan Cheese – finely grated (3.5oz)

Chicken or Vegetable Stock (1cup)

Unsalted Butter (1tbsp)

Flaked Sea Salt to taste

Fresh Ground Black Pepper to taste



TECHNIQUE



1. Combine potatoes and parsnips in a large stock pot, cold water, salted, bay leaves

2. Bring to boil, cook over medium heat until fork tender, drain, remove

3. Brown butter in stock pot, add fresh thyme, ricotta and chicken stock

4. Process potatoes and parsnips through food mill or ricer thoroughly, fold until smooth



INGREDIENTS – SHALLOT JAM



Mad Tom Beer (1cup)

Shallots – trimmed, peeled, and finely sliced (1lb)

Dried Currants or Raisins (3oz)

Clover Honey (3tbsp)

Apple Cider Vinegar (3tbsp)

Unsalted Butter (2tbsp)

Flaked Sea Salt to taste

Fresh Ground Black Pepper to taste



TECHNIQUE



1. Heat a heavy-bottom sauté pan over medium-high heat, add butter, when bubbling and fragrant add shallots

2. Season shallots with salt and pepper, sauté until golden brown, add currents, honey and vinegar

3. Deglaze pan with beer, stir to combine, sauté until desired consistency, add a splash of beer to finish

4. Remove from pan, allow to cool, check seasoning, store in the refrigerator for 1-2 weeks, or freeze to store