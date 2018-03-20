

Glenroy Walker, Executive Chef from Sandals Resorts

JERK MARINADE



Serves 4; Makes 1 ¼ Cups



Ingredients



1 tablespoon stemmed & finely chopped Scotch Bonnet pepper (about 1 pepper)

2 tablespoons stemmed fresh thyme

1 tablespoon freshly ground allspice (not too fine)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh ginger

¾ cup finely chopped onion

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

1 ½ cups finely chopped scallions (using the white and the green parts)

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup soy sauce

¾ cup vegetable oil



Method



1. Place all ingredients in food processor except soy sauce and oil.

2. After finely minced or pureed, place in mixing bowl and add soy sauce and oil.

3. Store in glass jar or clay pot.



For Meats (chicken, beef, pork)

1. Place the meat in the marinade and let sit overnight.

2. Remove meat from the marinade and grill at a low temperature until cooked through.



For Seafood (fish, lobster, shrimp)

1. Place the fish or seafood in the marinade for one hour only. Do not over-marinate or it will

break down the fibers in the fish and seafood, resulting in a mushy consistency when cooked.

2. Remove from the marinade and grill at a high temperature until cooked through.



Chef’s Note: A great deal of jerk’s flavor comes from pimento wood smoke. For the most authentic jerk flavor without pimento wood, soak ¼ cup whole allspice berries in water for at least 1 hour (preferably overnight). Sprinkle over the coals or flames of the grill right before cooking, and be sure to close the lid to trap the smoky flavor.