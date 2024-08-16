CTV Morning Live broadcast affected by technical issue
Viewers may have noticed broadcast problems with CTV Morning Live on CTV 2 this morning.
The broadcast of CTV Morning Live was interrupted due to a technical issue.
Our technicians are working on solving the issue.
CTV and CTV 2 are now broadcasting normally. We will provide more information later today on broadcasts for CTV News at 5 and CTV News at 6 on CTV Ottawa.
Major water main break floods Montreal near the Jacques Cartier Bridge
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
Wrongful death suit against Disney serves as a warning to consumers when clicking 'I agree'
A wrongful death lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is serving as a reminder to consumers of the importance of reading the fine print when signing up for a streaming service or smartphone app.
Smoke map shows wildfires impacting nearly all of Canada
Air quality advisories and an interactive smoke map show Canadians in nearly every part of the country are being impacted by wildfires.
Artists who object to Trump using their songs from Celine Dion and Isaac Hayes' estate: How it works
Pop powerhouses, American classics, British artists and the estates of deceased legends -- many musicians have objected to Donald Trump using their songs at campaign events.
What to know about Tim Walz's 1995 drunken driving arrest
Now that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris ' running mate, his drunken driving arrest from 1995 in Nebraska — long before he entered politics — is getting renewed scrutiny.
Jasper residents begin to return home Friday morning
Jasper, Alta., residents are beginning to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite three weeks ago.
Toronto man denied rental car after trying to use prepaid credit card. Here is why not all businesses accept them.
A man from the Greater Toronto Area said he was refused a car rental because he wanted to pay with a prepaid credit card.
Mexico's truth commission reveals new evidence of 'death flights' during 1965-1990 'dirty war'
More evidence has emerged that Mexican authorities disposed of the bodies of dissidents in 'death flights' during the country's 1965-1990 'dirty war.'
What's known so far about the sweeping indictment following Matthew Perry's death
Nearly 10 months after the death of Matthew Perry, the long-simmering investigation into the ketamine that killed him came dramatically into public view with the announcement that five people had been charged with having roles in the overdose of the beloved 'Friends' star.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices inch up in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick
Gas and diesel prices slightly increased in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, but held steady in Prince Edward Island.
-
N.B. politician calls for a public inquiry into brain illness after New York Times article
There’s a renewed call for a public inquiry into why so many New Brunswickers have come down with neurodegenerative symptoms and illnesses.
-
Community members request security at new Halifax encampment when it opens
After enduring months of sleepless nights, Steve Finnegan, a resident of Northbrook Park in Dartmouth, experienced a night of peace.
Toronto
-
-
Suspect in cold case homicide arrested in El Salvador: Toronto police
A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Toronto nearly 20 years ago was arrested in El Salvador on Thursday, Toronto police say.
-
Decision expected today in Jacob Hoggard's appeal of sexual assault conviction
Ontario’s top court is expected to deliver its ruling today in the case of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who is challenging his sexual assault conviction.
Montreal
-
-
Man charged in West Island shootout renounces right to bail hearing
The man accused of starting the shootout in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Montreal's West Island renounced his right to a bail hearing in court on Thursday.
-
Tuberculosis cases detected at Bordeaux Prison
Two cases of tuberculosis have been detected at Bordeaux Prison, also known as the Montreal Detention Centre, since the start of summer, according to exclusive reporting by Noovo Info.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police arrest suspected impaired driver who stole truck crashed downtown
A 29-year-old man is in Sudbury jail Friday morning after stealing a pickup truck in Lively and leading police on a chase that ended with a crash downtown.
-
Sault victim in critical condition after assault on boardwalk, suspect in custody
Sault Ste. Marie police say they have a suspect in custody after a vicious assault on the boardwalk Thursday night sent one person to hospital in critical condition.
-
Windsor
-
$20,000 in cocaine, fentanyl and meth seized
Windsor police have arrested one suspect and seized over $20,000 in illegal drugs after an investigation.
-
CBSA to use facial recognition app for people facing deportation: documents
The Canada Border Services Agency plans to implement an app that uses facial recognition technology to keep track of people who have been ordered to be deported from the country.
-
Windsor sees increase in crime for month of July
Crime stats for the month of July in Windsor show increases in several categories, but a slight decrease in property crimes.
London
-
Fortunate find limits fire damage to London daycare
A staff member detected smoke after returning to a daycare that’s been vacated for renovations.
-
Removal of east London woodlot sparks the ire of city councillors
A developer has sparked the ire of London city councillors after clear-cutting a woodlot in the city’s east end before getting a green light to expand a storage facility on the property.
-
Pertussis increase being reported in Grey-Bruce
In the first seven months of 2024, Grey Bruce Public Health has been notified of 16 confirmed or probable cases of pertussis. Typically, three to four cases of the infection are reported annually.
Kitchener
-
Arrest of man wanted for attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman
An arrest has been made in the random attack and attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman.
-
Workplace report blames B.C. Wildfire Service again in another firefighter's death
British Columbia's Forests Ministry says it is doing everything possible to keep those who fight wildfires in the province safe, while the government workers' union wants more protections following two condemning reports into deaths of firefighters.
-
Pipe supplying 20 per cent of the region's drinking water to be shut off for repairs
Residents in Waterloo Region are being asked to conserve water for approximately one week while an important water pipe is repaired.
Barrie
-
SIU invokes mandate after fatal police-involved shooting in Innisfil
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
-
Barrie mayor uses Strong Mayor Powers for 1st time over controversial field
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall is using his strong mayor powers for the first time in relation to one of the most contentious issues he's faced during his nearly two years in office.
-
Swerving driver busted on impaired driving charges
A man was pulled over by police early Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
University of Winnipeg finishes cyberattack investigation, finds more groups impacted
The University of Winnipeg has finished its investigation into a cyberattack that crippled the school this spring, and found more people may have been impacted.
-
Cellphone ban coming to Manitoba schools this fall
Manitoba is officially banning the use of cellphones in classrooms starting this school year.
-
Much of Manitoba under air quality advisory
Wildfire smoke is expected to cover much of Manitoba on Friday, prompting an air quality warning for most communities, including Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Cooler and wet start to the weekend, return to mid-20s early next week
Scattered showers and thunderstorms rolled through much of Alberta overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.
-
Calgary now planning to repair 21 segments of Bearspaw feeder main later this month
Calgary city crews will now be repairing 21 pipe segments on the Bearspaw feeder main later this month – five more than initially thought.
Edmonton
-
-
Alberta premier says legislation on school pronouns coming after September
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will introduce legislation on pronouns in schools after classes begin in September.
-
$190K raised for father and son who were struck by a vehicle in Sherwood Park
The community is rallying around a Sherwood Park man and his son who were hit by a vehicle earlier this week.
Regina
-
-
Regina man uses love of carving and games to create unique treasure hunt
A Regina man has been using his love of carving and games to create a unique treasure hunt in Wascana Park.
-
Saskatoon
-
-
'Very, very sad': SCYAP closes doors after 23 years of supporting Saskatoon youth
A Saskatoon non-profit that helped at-risk youth through art and employment opportunities has closed its doors.
-
Canada to begin processing rare mineral used to power electric vehicles
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
Vancouver
-
-
-
RCMP urges B.C. extortion victims to not pay perpetrators
The Mountie leading the national team formed to assist with investigations into extortion schemes targeting South Asian businesses is urging potential victims to avoid paying perpetrators.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court orders pro-Palestinian camp at Vancouver Island University to shut down
Pro-Palestinian protesters who set up an encampment at Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo, B.C., have been told to pack up within 72 hours.
-
Victoria firefighter suspended for letter to B.C. premier criticizing homeless facility plan
The one-day suspension of a Victoria firefighter has erupted into a political firestorm after a Conservative Party of B.C. candidate accused the B.C. premier and the city's mayor of involvement in the disciplinary decision.
-
B.C. Conservative leader meets Jordan Peterson, candidate praises 'Freedom Convoy' accused
The leader of the B.C. Conservatives sat down with Jordan Peterson for a podcast interview Thursday.
Kelowna
-
-
Thieves stole a trailer containing a classic muscle car in Kelowna, RCMP say
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
-
Former B.C. Liberal leadership candidate running with BC Conservatives
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.