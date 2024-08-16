CTV Morning Live broadcast affected by technical issue

OTTAWA
    Viewers may have noticed broadcast problems with CTV Morning Live on CTV 2 this morning.

    The broadcast of CTV Morning Live was interrupted due to a technical issue.

    Our technicians are working on solving the issue.

    CTV and CTV 2 are now broadcasting normally. We will provide more information later today on broadcasts for CTV News at 5 and CTV News at 6 on CTV Ottawa.

