Crews battle two-alarm fire in Westboro
Published Thursday, October 28, 2021 7:42AM EDT
OTTAWA -- No one was injured in an overnight fire at a home in Westboro.
Fire crews were called to the two-storey single-family home on Dawson Avenue after 4 a.m. Thursday. Crews found flames coming from the detached garage and a downed hydro line.
Crews quickly declared a second alarm, calling for additional firefighters.
The fire was under control by just after 5 a.m. Salvage operations have begun in neighbouring exposure units, Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.
A stretch of Kirkwood Avenue was closed due to the fire, but reopened shortly after 7 a.m.