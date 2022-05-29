Coyote takes a dip in backyard pool in Ottawa

A coyote took a swim in a back yard pool in Ottawa Saturday, May 28, 2022. Nicole Van De Wolfshaar shared the photos to her neighbourhood Facebook page. (Nicole Van De Wolfshaar/Facebook) A coyote took a swim in a back yard pool in Ottawa Saturday, May 28, 2022. Nicole Van De Wolfshaar shared the photos to her neighbourhood Facebook page. (Nicole Van De Wolfshaar/Facebook)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Tear gas fired at Liverpool fans in Champions League final policing chaos

Riot police fired tear gas and pepper spray at Liverpool supporters forced to endure lengthy waits to get into the Champions League final amid logistical chaos and an attempt by UEFA and French authorities to blame overcrowding at turnstiles on people trying to access the stadium with fake tickets on Saturday.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina