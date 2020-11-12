OTTAWA -- COVID-19 Christmas ornaments are a hot item this holiday season in Ottawa.

Tinseltown Christmas Emporium is currently sold out of COVID holiday masks and ornaments.

"To my surprise, everybody wanted it," said Audy Czigler, owner of Tineltown, during an interview with CTV Morning Live this week.

"I didn't order the COVID ornaments to start until maybe two months ago, because I thought I don't really want to remember this whole year kind of thing. But phone call after phone call, email after email, I caved and we went COVID."

Items for sale on the Tinseltown Christmas Emporium website included a COVID glass Santa with mask, a COVID Santa face with mask and COVID family ornaments. There is also assorted COVID toilet paper and sanitizer ornaments.

Czigler tells CTV Morning Live the first batch sold out within two days.

If you are hoping to mark this unusual Christmas with a special COVID ornament, Czigler says wait a few weeks.

"We have our next batch coming early December. So the first batch sold out within 48 hours, we were blown away."