OTTAWA -- COVID-19 shots will begin to go into the arms of Ottawa children this morning, as Ottawa Public Health expands the vaccination campaign to the 5 to 11-year-old age group.

One week after Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children, the first doses will be administered at community vaccination clinics.

"Our main goal is to get children vaccinated with their first dose before the holidays," said Marie-Claude Turcotte, manager of immunization with Ottawa Public Health.

"There is still plenty of space, there's appointments in our clinics."

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, 30,643 appointments for children ages 5 to 11 had been booked at COVID-19 vaccination clinics. A total of 60,000 appointments are available at the seven mass vaccination clinics until Dec. 23.

The seven community vaccination clinics in Ottawa will be decorated with superhero signs, and all children will receive stickers.

"For her, I think seeing all those – the mascot, the stickers, all of those things will make it a bit more exciting and more like going somewhere fun," said one parent on Thursday.

Turcotte says a spray will be available for children to numb the spot where the needle will be administered.

"It's a spray that within a few seconds will freeze the skin, so when we insert the needle the children won't feel the pain as much," said Turcotte. "It's a great tool for kids who are more worried about getting a needle."

Mayor Jim Watson tweeted that 1,200 kids will receive the COVID-19 vaccine at clinics on Friday, and there will be space for 2,100 kids a day moving forward.

Ottawa Public Health will also offer the COVID-19 vaccine for children at neighbourhood vaccination hubs and after-school pop-up clinics.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says details on the pop-up clinics at schools will be announced next week.

"This coming Monday, we'll be publishing the schedule of which schools and when on our website so people will be able to see when we're coming to a school in their neighbourhood," said Etches.

Some pharmacies and family physicians are offering the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

BOOKING AN APPOINTMENT

Appointments for children five to 11 can be made through Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine portal.

You can also call 1-833-943-3900 (Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

OTTAWA'S COMMUNITY CLINICS

Vaccination appointments for children are available at these community clinics.

University of Ottawa – Minto Sports Complex- 801 King Edward Avenue

JH Putman School – 2051 Bel-Air Drive

Eva James Memorial Centre – 65 Stonehaven Drive

Orléans Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA – 265 Centrum Boulevard

Nepean Sportsplex Curling Rink - 1701 Woodroffe Avenue

Former St. Patrick’s Intermediate School - 1485 Heron Road

Rideauview Community Centre - 4310 Shore Line Drive

NEIGHBOURHOOD VACCINATION HUBS

Ottawa Public Health will have neighbourhood vaccination hubs that will offer COVID-19 vaccines for children aged five to 11. No appointments are needed and drop-ins are welcome.

To find a neighbourhood vaccine hub near you, check here.

AFTER-HOURS SCHOOL POP-UP VACCINATION CLINICS

Ottawa Public Health will operate 73 after-hours school pop-up vaccination clinics on a rotating schedule over a four-week period. More information about the vaccination clinics will be released on Monday.

The clinics will have the capacity to immunize up to 10,000 children per week.

CONSENT

Ottawa Public Health says consent by a parent or guardian will be required for COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11.

"Children will not be vaccinated if their parent or guardian are not present," said OPH.