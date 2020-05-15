OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is confirming an outbreak of COVID-19 at its Peter D. Clark long-term care home is growing.

In a memo sent Thursday night, General Manager of Community and Social Services Donna Gray said eight more residents and three more staff at Peter D. Clark have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total numbers to 17 affected residents and 9 staff members.

As previously reported, the outbreak at the City of Ottawa's Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home has been declared over, with no new cases in 14 days since the outbreak began. Three total cases were confirmed in staff members at Garry J. Armstrong. No residents there had tested positive.

In Ottawa Public Health's latest update, the outbreak at the City-run Centre d'accueil Champlain was also declared over. One staff member had tested positive for the virus.

There are currently zero cases of COVID-19 at Carleton Lodge.

There have been 1,725 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed March 11, with 52 per cent all cases linked to long-term care homes, retirement homes, group homes, and hospitals.

Ottawa Public Health is monitoring 20 ongoing institutional outbreaks in Ottawa, down from 23 at the start of the week.