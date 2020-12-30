OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 outbreak at a City of Ottawa long-term care home hard hit by novel coronavirus is over.

Ottawa Public Health declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Extendicare Starwood on Wednesday.

Since the outbreak was declared on Sept. 25, 134 residents and 53 staff members tested positive for novel coronavirus. Ottawa Public Health reports 26 residents died after testing positive for COVID-19.

In October, the Ottawa Hospital began providing enhanced support to the home. The Ministry of Long-Term Care said a new management agreement would allow the Ottawa Hospital to address the current spread of COVID-19 in the home, help stabilize the situation and return the home to normal operations.

Extendicare Starwood is located on Starwood Road in Nepean.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Extendicare Starwood was the second-worst outbreak in Ottawa in terms of total case counts, with a total of 157 staff and residents testing positive for novel coronavirus.

A COVID-19 outbreak at Carlingview Manor in the spring was the worst COVID-19 outbreak in Ottawa by total cases. A total of 170 residents and 90 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the spring.