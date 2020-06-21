OTTAWA -- The deadliest COVID-19 outbreak at an Ottawa long-term care home is officially over.

Ottawa Public Health declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Carlingview Manor on Carling Avenue on Thursday, June 18. The declaration means there are no active cases of COVID-19 among staff or residents at the long-term care home.

The COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the 303-bed facility on April 7.

A total of 170 residents and 89 staff members at Carlingview Manor tested positive for COVID-19. According to the health unit, 59 residents of Carlingview Manor died due to COVID-19.

In early June, Councillor Theresa Kavanagh called on the Ontario Government to bring in new management at Carlingview Manor.

The Queensway-Carleton Hospital provided support to staff at Carlingview Manor during the COVID-19 outbreak.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond