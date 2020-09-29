OTTAWA -- Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in Kemptville has closed its doors after an outbreak of COVID-19 was confirmed by the Leeds, Grenville and District Health Unit on Monday evening.

According to a letter sent to parents by the Health Unit, three cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in two classes and buses at the school, so the decision was made to close the school until at least Oct. 5.

The Health Unit said all high-risk contacts have been notified and told to self-isolate. It will re-evaluate that decision on Oct. 5 and keep parents informed of any new positive cases.

“The decision to close the school was not made lightly,” the health unit said in a statement.

"Due to the evolving situation within the school, the LGLDHU has decided that closing the school was a necessary precaution to prevent further spread of COVID-19 within the school.”

The Health Unit said it was monitoring the situation closely and will work with the school to determine when it is safe to re-open.

Under the direction of the @LGLHealthUnit, Holy Cross School will be temporarily closed as a result of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak investigation. This closure, which will be reassessed October 5, is a necessary precautionary measure to further prevent the spread of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/OtqQR2BQKz — CDSBEO (@CDSBEO) September 29, 2020

It also stressed only those who have been contacted by the health unit need to be tested in connection to the cases at the school.

The school was closed last week after two cases connected to the school led to staffing issues because of testing and isolation requirements. It re-opened to staff and students on Monday.

It’s the first outbreak at a school under the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, which the province defines as two or more cases where it was likely the virus was contracted at the school.

The Tri-County area reported three new COVID-19 cases on Monday and also listed three patients as recovered, meaning eleven active cases remain.

Ontario as a whole reported 700 new cases of the virus Monday, its highest number ever recorded in a single day since the pandemic began and records began being kept in March.