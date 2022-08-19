COVID-19 levels remain high as school year approaches, Ottawa Public Health says
Ottawa Public Health says there are "encouraging" signs about the COVID-19 situation in the capital, but warns COVID-19 levels remain high in the community just weeks before the start of the school year.
Four new deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa this week, while the number of outbreaks in long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals and congregate care settings have increased.
The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa surpassed 80,000 this week. The actual number of cases is far higher due to limits on testing eligibility for residents.
"Our indicators are beginning to decline, & that’s encouraging. But COVID-19 levels remain high in our community," Ottawa Public Health said on Twitter.
"Let's get ahead of the fall & do what we can to minimize impacts."
The health unit is encouraging people to be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster doses, and wants parents and guardians to book a vaccine appointment for children before the start of the school year.
As of Friday, there are 18 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, down from 19 on Tuesday. There is one person in the ICU.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:
- The Ottawa Hospital: 81 patients (down from 86 patients on Tuesday)
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 30 patients (up from 22 patients on Tuesday)
- Montfort Hospital: Seven patients (up from six patients on Tuesday)
- CHEO: Six patients (up from four patients on Tuesday)
Twelve new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared in the COVID-19.
Ottawa Public Health reported 286 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since Tuesday.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, there have been 80,037 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 866 deaths.
The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can access a PCR test.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 11 – 17): 47.6 (down from 56.8)
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 13 per cent
- Known active cases: 845 (-46)
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated Aug. 15
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 920,347
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 886,272
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 588,933
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent
- Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 64 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 1 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 20 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 in hospital, 4 in ICU (as of Aug. 16)
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Wednesdays)
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 0 in ICU
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 100 in hospital, 3 in ICU
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations (as of Friday, Aug. 19):
- 9 long-term care homes
- 22 retirement homes
- 15 hospital units
- 5 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.
