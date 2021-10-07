COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 7, 2021
Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.
Fast Facts:
- Two more Ottawa residents die from COVID-19
- Four unions file grievances over city of Ottawa's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for employees
- Coaches, officials and volunteers must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to participate in indoor events in Ottawa
COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):
- New COVID-19 cases: 25 cases on Wednesday
- Total COVID-19 cases: 30,116
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 32.4
- Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.9 per cent (seven-day average)
- Reproduction Number: 0.99 (seven-day average)
Testing:
Who should get a test?
Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:
- You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;
- You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;
- You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;
- You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);
- You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;
- You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;
- You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;
- You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort travelling out of country for medical treatment;
- You are a farm worker;
- You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or
- You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.
Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.
Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:
There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx
- Temporary Pop-Up Testing COVID-19 Assessment at McNabb Arena on Percy Street: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.
- Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday
COVID-19 screening tool:
The COVID-19 screening tool for schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario. All students, teachers and school staff must complete the COVID-19 School screening tool daily.
Symptoms:
Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath
Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion
Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup
Two more Ottawa residents die from COVID-19
Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Ottawa, the first time in nearly four months that multiple deaths linked to the virus were reported in one day.
The last day with more than one death was June 14, when three deaths were reported.
Ottawa Public Health also reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 30,116 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 598 deaths.
Four unions file grievances over city of Ottawa's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for employees
The city of Ottawa's largest public sector union and three unions representing transit workers have filed grievances over the city of Ottawa's mandatory vaccination policy for all employees.
Shortly after the city unveiled the COVID-19 Employee Vaccination Policy last month, the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 279, ATU Local 1760 and Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 5500 filed grievances with the city. A fourth union, the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 503, also filed a grievance.
"These matters are in the initial stages and are proceeding through the normal grievance process outlined in the respective collective agreements," said City Solicitor David White in an email to CTV News Ottawa.
On Sept. 3, City Manager Steve Kanellakos announced all employees will be required to be fully vaccinated with a Health Canada recognized COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1. Employees will be required to provide proof of their vaccination status.
Ottawa introduces new rules for coaches, volunteers and officials
Coaches, volunteers and officials involved in indoor organized sports in Ottawa will need to be fully vaccinated to enter Ottawa facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities.
Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches issued new rules to help protect unvaccinated children and youth at higher risk for COVID-19 transmission.
As of Oct. 9 at 12:01 a.m., coaches, officials and volunteers directly supporting an organized team sport who enter city of Ottawa facilities used for sport and recreational fitness activities must show proof of vaccination.
"A crucial element to mitigating the risk COVID-19 poses to our community is high vaccination rates. With a resurgence in cases, fuelled by the Delta variant, that is leading to children and youth missing school due to isolation for high-risk contacts, it is important to implement measures to continue to keep our communities safe," said Dr. Etches in a statement. "That means limiting close contacts between cohorts in school at recess and lunch breaks and carefully considering the number of contacts unvaccinated children and youth have outside of school."
Students from John McCrea Secondary School play hockey at the Walter Baker Sports Centre in Ottawa on Thursday, January 19, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 7, 2021
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
Liberals at 160 seats after judicial recount gives party one more win in Quebec
Federal Liberals say they've picked up another seat in Quebec after a judicial recount.
Concordia neuroscientist Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, who inspired thousands on Twitter, has died
Concordia professor Dr. Nadia Chaudhri has died. She had a long list of accomplishments, but countless strangers are also mourning her, in surprisingly personal ways, after following her online as she confronted death.
Closure of U.S. land border may hamper Canadians' winter travel plans once again, experts say
With the United States' land border still closed to non-essential travel, experts say some Canadian snowbirds may be staying home for a second consecutive winter.
'I regret it,' Trudeau says of travel to Tofino on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travelling to Tofino, B.C. for a vacation on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a 'mistake' and he's focused on making amends.
Trick-or-treaters should head out cautiously this year, experts say
With Halloween right around the corner, experts say trick-or-treating this year may be safe depending on where you live, but ghouls and goblins going door-to-door should do so cautiously.
New study reveals why some people develop 'COVID toes'
Researchers believe they have uncovered why some people developed inflammation and lesions on their toes and feet after contracting COVID-19.
Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which since September has banned most abortions in the nation's second-most populous state.
5 things to know for Thursday, October 7, 2021
Canada has now fully vaccinated 81.41 per cent of the country's eligible population.
Nova Scotia reports 98th COVID-19 related death, 25 new cases on Wednesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 98th COVID-19 related death, along with 25 new cases and 18 recoveries on Wednesday, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 254.
N.B. reports 71 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Wednesday
New Brunswick Public Health reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one death involving a person in their 90s.
Public sector workers in N.B. give union strike mandate, could walk off job next week
Thousands of public sector workers in New Brunswick have voted strongly in favour of a strike mandate and some could walk off the job as early as next week, CUPE New Brunswick president Steve Drost said Wednesday.
Ontario's top doctor to release guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween
Ontario's chief medical officer of health is set to release his advice today for safely celebrating Thanksgiving and Halloween.
LIFE UNMASKED | 'Hunger is not seasonal': How COVID-19 has changed the face of food insecurity in Canada
In this episode of Life Unmasked, the team speaks with the Daily Bread Food Bank about how the pandemic affected their operations as well as a food bank client about her experience with COVID-19 and how the volunteers came to her rescue.
Ontario woman brings car to dealership, ends up with $7K in damages after mechanic gets in crash
An Ontario woman who brought her car to the dealership to get a warning light inspected left with $7,300 in damages after the mechanic got into an accident while test driving the car.
Concordia neuroscientist Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, who inspired thousands on Twitter, has died
Concordia professor Dr. Nadia Chaudhri has died. She had a long list of accomplishments, but countless strangers are also mourning her, in surprisingly personal ways, after following her online as she confronted death.
Woman struck and killed by vehicle while walking on a Laval bike path
A woman in her 50s was struck and killed by a car that veered out of control in Laval Wednesday night.
An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed north of Montreal
Local and provincial police are on the scene after a man was shot and killed in a residence about 30 minutes north of Montreal.
Driving tests booked up until 2024, says Sudbury driver
The backlog of in-vehicle road tests resulting from COVID-19 restrictions and closures continues to take its toll on drivers across the province, but especially here in the north.
Sudbury radio station raising money for NEO Kids
Pure Country 91.7 and the NEO Kids Foundation are teaming up for the second annual ‘Pure for Pediatrics’ campaign.
Sudbury police release security cam footage of suspect in arson of former church
Greater Sudbury Police have released security cam photos of a person they believe responsible for the arson that destroyed a former church on Eyre Street.
BREAKING | Local health units tighten COVID-19 rules for recreation facilities
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will now be required for anyone over the age of 12 who enters an indoor area of a sports or recreational fitness facility to participate in, coach, officiate, or watch organized sport.
London, Ont. man facing child porn-related charges
London police have charged a 38-year-old man following a classified ad they say, 'appeared to potentially place a child in danger.'
Rescuer of 47 neglected dogs hopeful for their future
A woman who rescued 47 neglected dogs in Brant County, Ont. is clarifying what happened.
Fog advisory in effect for Waterloo Region
Environment Canada placed Waterloo Region under a fog advisory just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
LTC advocates react to PSW charged with voyeurism in Guelph-Eramosa
The long-term health care sector is shaken and upset following a charge of voyeurism at a facility in Guelph-Eramosa Township.
Gas prices soar ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
Gas prices have shot up in the last week with oil prices at a seven-year high.
Kai Madsen, who spent decades on Winnipeg Christmas Cheer Board, has died
Kai Madsen, who spent more than five decades working with the Winnipeg Christmas Cheer Board, has died at the age of 80.
Manitoba finalizes process for medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccine
Manitoba has officially finalized how Manitobans can apply for a medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine.
Acetaminophen tablet recalled for incorrect label that could lead to overdose: Health Canada
According to Health Canada, Teva Canada has issued a recall on an acetaminophen tablet due to a misprint on the label which could lead to an overdose.
Calgarians experience sticker shock at the pumps as oil and gas prices hit multi-year highs
A hefty 12 cent increase in gas prices is creating sticker shock for Calgarians as oil prices reach a seven-year high.
Man in his 20s, with no pre-existing conditions, dies from COVID-19
The province reported 26 more Albertans have died from COVID-19, including a man in his 20s living in the Calgary zone.
Calgary Catholic Schools vote in vaccine mandate for all staff
Calgary Catholic Schools will require proof of vaccination from staff starting immediately.
Alberta reports 1,263 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths
Alberta reported 1,263 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths on Wednesday.
'Not looking for a roommate here': Mayoral candidates asked if they can get along
A group of mayoral hopefuls was asked how well they’ll be able to work with other councillors at an election forum Wednesday night - and one candidate made it clear his top priority is not to make friends.
Don Iveson sitdown: Outgoing mayor speaks about successes, UCP relationship, future plans
After 14 years at City Hall, Don Iveson says it’s “odd” to see election signs and door-knockers and to not be a part of that.
Sask. COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to record 356; 76 patients in ICU
Saskatchewan reached new highs for hospitalizations on Wednesday, with a record 356 patients receiving care due to COVID-19.
Liquor store employees concerned by 'hasty' proof-of-vaccination requirement
Saskatchewan liquor store employees are asking the provincial government to reconsider its choice to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from patrons of standalone stores.
Gas, food prices on the rise in Sask.
The cost to fill up your tank and your grocery cart is on the rise in Saskatchewan.
'Our ancestral lands are at stake': Wildfires burning close to Sask. First Nations
Elder Ernest Flett says the smoke from nearby wildfires is so thick in his home community of Shoal Lake Cree Nation that he couldn’t see the houses surrounding his own.
Liquor store employees concerned by 'hasty' proof-of-vaccination requirement
Saskatchewan liquor store employees are asking the provincial government to reconsider its choice to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from patrons of standalone stores.
COVID-19 outbreak claims six lives at Sask. long term care home
A recent COVID-19 outbreak at a Saskatchewan care home grew to 41 cases and claimed six lives.
Parking in Vancouver: After hearing from dozens of speakers, council narrowly rejects controversial plan
Vancouver drivers may soon be asked to pay more for parking in the name of fighting the climate emergency, but it won't be as soon as it could have been, after city council rejected a controversial proposal Wednesday evening.
COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 752 new cases, 9 deaths
British Columbia has added 752 more COVID-19 infections to its total, as well as nine deaths, according to a statement from the provincial Ministry of Health.
Schools, pharmacies, community clinics: what COVID-19 vaccination for 5-to-11-year-olds could look like in B.C.
B.C. could be undertaking the next major vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in the coming months. Health Canada is expecting a formal submission from Pfizer on its shot for 5 to 11 year olds in the next few weeks.