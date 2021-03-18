OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa businesses brace for more restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise in Ottawa

Ottawa's COVID-19 indicators remain firmly in red-control zone

INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: 365 days of COVID-19 in Ottawa

OC Transpo sees a bump in ridership since the end of the COVID-19 lockdown

Kingston's health unit extends ban on large gatherings until the end of the university school year

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 61 cases on Wednesday

61 cases on Wednesday Total COVID-19 cases: 15,757

15,757 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 48.8

: 48.8 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.7 per cent (Mar. 10 to Mar. 16)

2.7 per cent (Mar. 10 to Mar. 16) Reproduction Number: 1.03 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Moodie Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Heron Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccine eligibility screening tool:

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa businesses are bracing for more restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

"Deflating, frustrating," said Gregory Aboukheir, owner of Reynold's Restaurant.

"It just seems that no matter how much protocol is put into place, the end result is a shutdown, so it’s frustrating. We can’t sustain the lockdowns all the time. We just can’t survive, it’s impossible."

If Ottawa moves to the red zone, capacity at bars and restaurants will be limited to 10 people and last call is at 9 p.m.

Small business advocate Michael Wood spoke with Ottawa Public Health and Ontario government officials to ask that Ottawa remain in the orange zone a bit longer to lower COVID-19 levels.

"We are sitting in a situation where rent is going to be due at the end of the month, mortgages and so on," said Wood. "I do think we're not that much more into the red zone, we just need more time."

Two of Ottawa's key COVID-19 indicators moved deeper into the "red-control" level on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 61 new cases of COVID-19, and one new death.

The COVID-19 incidence rate is now 48.8 cases per 100,000, up from 46.3 cases on Tuesday. The positivity rate is now 2.7 per cent.

The threshold to move into the red zone is a weekly incidence rate of 40 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 2.0 per cent.

OC Transpo has seen a bump in ridership since the end of the COVID-19 lockdown and Ottawa's move to the 'orange-restrict' zone one month ago.

The Transit Commission was told Wednesday morning that ridership on buses and the O-Train is at 27 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in March, up from 22 per cent in February.

In January, ridership was at 18 per cent of pre-pandemic levels during the stay-at-home order and no in-person classes in schools.

Kingston's top doctor is extending limits on social gatherings until the end of the university school year in April as COVID-19 cases rise in the Limestone City.

The Kingston region is currently in the "green-prevent" level in Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework, which includes private gatherings of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. There are no limits on restaurant hours or the number of people sitting at a table.

But the region has seen a spike in new cases of COVID-19, with 53 active cases in the region. The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Health Unit announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore issued a class order on Wednesday to limit gatherings indoors and outdoors to a maximum of five people until April 30.

The health unit says businesses that serve alcohol shall: