Ottawa sees highest one-day COVID-19 case count in a week

City of Ottawa offers drop-in appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at city clinics this weekend

Fans back at TD Place for Ottawa BlackJacks game as Ottawa enters Step 3

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: Five new cases on Saturday

Five new cases on Saturday Total COVID-19 cases: 27,734

27,734 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 0.7

: 0.7 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 0.1 per cent (seven day average)

0.1 per cent (seven day average) Reproduction Number: 0.85 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, the largest one-day increase in new cases in a week.

No new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,734 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

The five new cases is the largest one-day increase in cases in Ottawa since five new cases were reported on July 9.

Ottawa residents don't need an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

The city of Ottawa says you can drop in to select community clinics in Ottawa to receive a COVID-19 vaccine dose without an appointment.

Every community clinic will accept walk-ins for a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Second doses will be available between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the following locations Saturday and Sunday:

Canadian Tire Centre – 1000 Palladium Drive

Eva James Community Centre – 65 Stonehaven Drive

Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park – 1525 Princess Patricia Way

Nepean Sportsplex (Halls A and B and Curling Rink) – 1701 Woodroffe Avenue

Orleans YMCA - 265 Centrum Blvd.

Ottawa City Hall – 110 Laurier Avenue West

University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex – 801 King Edward Avenue

Getting your COVID-19 vaccine is now super easy!#OttCity residents 12 and over can now drop-in for a first or second dose at select community clinics from 10 am to 7 pm.

Get your vaccine while you can!

Details: https://t.co/Z5sDVPiO6I

For the first time in 495 days, fans attended a live sporting event in Ottawa on Saturday.

With Ontario moving into Step 3 of the economic reopening plan, up to 1,000 fans were allowed inside The Arena at TD Place for the Ottawa BlackJacks game against Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

As part of increased safety measures, The Arena at TD Place has moved to electronic ticketing and paperless transactions, with no cash. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout the building and face coverings will be required by all patrons.

The BlackJacks say Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group has set up a seating configuration in the arena in consultation with health authorities and the CEBL to ensure the comfort and safety of all patrons that enter The Arena at TD Place.