OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa's COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise

Canada buys 40 million Moderna COVID-19 doses over next two years

Ottawa doctor calls for broader COVID-19 vaccine mandates ahead of back to school

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 19 new cases on Saturday

19 new cases on Saturday Total COVID-19 cases: 27,964

27,964 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 9.7

: 9.7 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.0 per cent (seven day average)

1.0 per cent (seven day average) Reproduction Number: 1.10 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa's COVID-19 case and active case numbers continue to rise.

Ottawa Public Health reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 27,964 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

There are now 129 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the highest number of active cases since late June.

Canada has finalized a deal to buy more doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over the next two years.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will buy another 40 million doses over the next two years, with the option to extend the deal until 2024.

Earlier in the week, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the federal government that will see Canada host Moderna's first foreign operation.

An Ottawa doctor is organizing a rally, calling for a safe return to school in September.

Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth, who led the Jabapolooza clinics in Ottawa throughout the spring and summer, is pushing the province to mandate vaccines for everyone eligible.

“We’ve been working really hard trying to get all the 12-year-olds immunized so everybody in Grade 7 and 8 and beyond they would get back to school immunized," Dr. Kaplan-Myrth said.

The local family physician is now organizing a 'Safe September Rally’ at the Human Rights Monument on Elgin Street for Sunday, Aug. 22.

"It’s about people who are digging in their heels and saying, 'Well it's not required so I'm not going to get it, but if it were required I’d get it,'" she said. “They might be willing to with that little extra push.”