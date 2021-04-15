OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa's COVID-19 situation "the worst that it's been to date"

Ottawa Public Health eyes new restrictions for parks this summer, including mandatory masks on amenities

COVID-19 cases jump back above 300 on Wednesday after a one-day dip

Delay in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipment creating gap in Ottawa's supply

Face masks will be mandatory in Ottawa's public spaces until at least Aug. 26

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 329 new cases on Wednesday

20,596 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 195.1

: 195.1 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 10.6 per cent (April 7 to April 13)

10.6 per cent (April 7 to April 13) Reproduction Number: 1.23 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Open Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (testing only)

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (testing only)

COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Howard Darwin Centennial Arena: Open daily 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Southwest Ottawa COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Richmond Memorial Community Centre: Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday.

Vaccine eligibility screening tool:

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

As COVID-19 cases rise and hospitalizations double every 12 days in Ottawa, Ottawa Public Health warns the health care system could soon be at "significant risk."

Associate medical officer of health Dr. Brent Moloughney provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa on Wednesday.

"The situation in Ottawa is the worst that it's been to date during the pandemic," said Moloughney.

"The weekly rate that we're seeing is the highest it's been since the beginning of the pandemic. The percent of individuals testing positive has increased as well."

Dr. Moloughney says hospitalizations are doubling every 12 days, and hospitals are preparing for 200 patients by the end of next week.

"We are at a major, major point here as a city and I felt it's important to share that this is where we are and why we need to focus on bending this curve as quickly as possible," said Dr. Moloughney.

New rules for gathering limits and mandatory masks at summer amenities in city of Ottawa parks could be in place by this weekend as the city looks to limit COVID-19 transmission.

Associate medical officer of health Dr. Brent Moloughney told Councillors and the media that Ottawa Public Health is working on a Section 22 Class Order to implement new rules for summer outdoor recreational amenities.

"One of the things that we're seeing is a lack of distancing and a lack of mask use in parks, particularly on and around certain amenities," said Dr. Moloughney.

Dr. Moloughney said possible rules for splash pads and pools will be considered at a later date.

Ottawa Public Health reported 329 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and three new deaths linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 20,596 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 479 deaths.

The city of Ottawa is looking to fill a "gap" in its COVID-19 vaccine supply following a delay in delivery of Moderna vaccines.

Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte told Councillors and the media on Wednesday that Ottawa's vaccine deliveries will be delayed this week.

"I must, unfortunately, report that we have been told there's going to be a delay in Moderna," said Di Monte. "So we had a regular stream of getting a certain amount of Pfizer, about 25,000 doses a week, and every second week we get a batch of Moderna."

You will need to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces in Ottawa until the end of August.

Council voted to extend the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw until August 26.

The bylaw requires people to wear masks in all enclosed public spaces, including indoor public areas of recreational facilities, shopping malls, retail stores, restaurants and cafes. Masks are also mandatory on public transit property, including buses, the O-Train, stations, shelters, platforms and Para Transpo and in the common areas of apartment and condo buildings.