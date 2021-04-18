OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting another 283 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.

Across Ontario, officials reported another 4,250 confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with 18 new deaths and 3,338 newly resolved cases. The province reported a lower figure of 239 new cases in Ottawa on Sunday. Figures from OPH often differ from those from the province because of different data collection times for the respective daily reports.

The number of people in hospitals across Ontario with COVID-19 is now above 2,100.

That includes 110 people in Ottawa, 30 of whom are in intensive care.

Ottawa Public Health says there have been 21,835 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday. The city's pandemic death toll stands at 482 residents since March 2020.

Ottawa saw a slight drop in its weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 on Sunday, after it hit a pandemic high of more than 222 cases per 100,000 population on Saturday. The city's reproduction number--that is, the average number of secondary cases of disease caused by a single infected individual--has been on the decline in the past week, but remains above 1, which still means the virus is spreading in the community.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 10-16): 217.8

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 10.5 per cent

Reproduction number: 1.03 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 16:

Dose 1 administered: 225,937 (+17,920)

Dose 2 administered: 28,473 (+327

Total doses received: 279,390

The city has received 2,100 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 25,740 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine so far this week. A shipment of 28,400 doses of Moderna vaccine arrived earlier this week

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 25

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 6

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 3,421

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 11

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of Ottawa residents in local hospitals with COVID-19 remains above 100. OPH reported 110 COVID-19 patients in hospital on Sunday, up from 102 on Saturday.

Thirty people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one is 10 to 19 years old, three are in their 20s (one is in the ICU), 11 are in their 30s (one is in the ICU), 11 are in their 40s (three are in the ICU), 18 are in their 50s (seven are in the ICU), 27 are in their 60s (nine are in the ICU), 27 are in their 70s (seven are in the ICU), 10 are in their 80s (two are in the ICU), and two are 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa remains above 3,000.

Public health reports 3,339 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, up from 3,218 active cases on Saturday.

162 more Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports 18,014 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 24 new cases (1,710total cases)

10-19 years-old: 32 new cases (2,731 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 72 new cases (4,940 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 38 new cases (3,259 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 51 new cases (2,846 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 33 new cases (2,631 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 15 new cases (1,558 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 16 new cases (890 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 2 new cases (775 total cases)

90+ years old: 0 new cases (491 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (4 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said Friday that 2,467 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on April 15.

A total of 5,466 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 22 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 52 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 8 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 10 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 143 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 27 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Three new outbreaks were declared Sunday at two schools and a daycare. OPH also declared an end to outbreaks at nine schools and one daycare.

There are 12 active community outbreaks

Workplace - Construction: 3 outbreaks

Workplace - Corporate/Office: 1 outbreak

Workplace - Health: 1 outbreak

Workplace - Manufacturing: 1 outbreak

Workplace - Restaurant: 1 outbreak

Workplace - Transportation: 1 outbreak

Workplace - Warehouse: 1 outbreak

Multi-unit Dwelling: 1 outbreak

Social Event - Private: 1 outbreak

Sports & Recreation: 1 outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Sawmill Creek Elementary School (April 6) Dr. Ernest Couture Child Care Centre (April 8) École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne Cartier (April 9) Woodroffe High School Infant/Toddler/Preschool Program (April 9) Edelweiss Private Academy (April 10) Global Childcare Services (April 10) NEW Elgin Street Public School (April 12) Pleasant Park Public School – child care (April 14) Abraar Elementary School (April 15) Glen Ogilvie Public School (April 16) NEW Gloucester High School (April 16) NEW

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

St. Vincent Hospital (March 15) St. Vincent Hospital - 4N (March 26) Group Home A-11533 (March 31) Queensway Carleton Hospital (April 2) William E. Hay Centre (April 3) Park Place Retirement Home (April 4) Viva Barrhaven Retirement Community (April 5) Chartwell Heritage Retirement Home (April 6) General Campus Warehouse (April 6) Supported Independent Living home (April 9) Group Home A-1282 (April 10) Extendicare Medex Long-term Care Home (April 11) Group Home A-13005 (April 12) Shelter A-13220 (April 13) Group Home A-13275 (April 14) Group Home A-13348 (April 14)

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.