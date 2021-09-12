OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says another 61 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, OPH has reported 28,889 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Sunday and the pandemic's death toll in Ottawa stands at 594 residents.

The number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals dropped on Sunday, but active cases continue to rise.

Across Ontario, health officials confirmed another 784 cases. Six more Ontarians have died because of COVID-19, including two people whose deaths happened more than a month ago and were added Sunday in a data cleanup. Another 738 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Across the region, Public Health Ontario added 35 new cases, including: 16 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit; three in Hastings Prince Edward; six in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington; three in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark; and seven in Renfrew County.

Public Health Ontario reported 57 new cases in Ottawa on Sunday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 784 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday, 602 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 182 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

Full hospital data is not available on Sundays because some hospitals do not report to the province on weekends.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 14 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 801,625

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 743,136

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 87 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 81 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,402,040

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 394 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 364 active cases on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 31 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,901.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are seven people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Sunday, down from nine.

One person is in the ICU, down from two.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 1

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 2

50-59: 2 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 2

70;79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 16 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Three new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Six new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Seven new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Religious/Spiritual Organization: One outbreak

Workplace - Warehouse: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

Camp 2021-08-27 (Aug. 27)

Camp 2021-08-31 (Aug. 31)

Camp 2021-09-04 (Sept. 4)

Camp 2021-09-06 (Sept. 6)

Garderie éducative Renée Tassé (Aug. 22)

Grandir Ensemble Pierre Elliott Trudeau Daycare (Sept. 6) NEW

La Coccinelle - Des Sentiers (Sept. 6)

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.