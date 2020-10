OTTAWA -- There will be no trick-or-treating in Casselman this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council of the Municipality of Casselman decided that the Oct. 31 Halloween event would be cancelled throughout its territory due to the risks associated with the spread of COVID-19.

The municipality says the Community Safety and Fire Department evening patrols, which are usually held during this special event, will not occur this year.

Residents are encouraged to celebrate Halloween differently this year, including:

Watch a movie in the comfort of your home

Decorate a pumpkin

Organize a treasure hunt for your children on your property

Cooking (pumpkin pie, cookies, etc.)

On Wednesday, Ottawa Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches recommended Ottawa residents do not trick-or-treat this year due to COVID-19.