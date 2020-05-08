OTTAWA -- Seven more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19, while the number of confirmed cases of the virus has surpassed 1,600 in the capital.

Ottawa Public Health announced the seven new deaths in its daily Epidemiology Update on Friday afternoon. There has been 148 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa since March.

Twenty-four new cases of COVID-19 were also announced on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in Ottawa to 1,603.

The median age of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 57-years-old. The youngest case involved a four-month-old child.

Ottawa Public Health says 60 per cent of Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The report shows 965 of the 1,603 cases of COVID-19 are now resolved.

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at 23 institutions across Ottawa.

