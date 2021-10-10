OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting the highest one-day increase in new cases of COVID-19 in a week, while hospitalizations and ICU admissions linked to novel coronavirus continue to decline.

There are 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, and no new deaths linked to the virus.

Twenty-one of the 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday involve residents under the age of 20.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 30,231 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 598 deaths.

There are now four people in hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, down from six people on Saturday.

The 58 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday follows 48 cases on Saturday, 38 cases on Friday and 29 cases on Thursday.

Across Ontario, there are 535 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Health officials reported 98 new cases in Toronto, 63 in York Region and 45 in Peel Region.

UNVACCINATED CASES IN ONTARIO

Of the 535 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Sunday, 388 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

A total of 147 cases involve Ontarians who are fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 2 to Oct. 8): 28.0 (up from 26.8)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 1 to Oct. 7): 1.7 per cent (down from 1.9 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.96

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 821,004 (+1,605)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 776,115 (+2,352)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 84 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 348 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 338 active cases on Saturday and 330 active cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 48 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,343.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are now four people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Sunday, down from six on Saturday.

There is one person in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 1

60-69: 2 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Nine new cases (2,753 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 12 new cases (4,008 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 12 new cases (6,813 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (4,654 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Eight new cases (3,977 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,490 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Four new cases (2,054 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,132 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Three new case (873 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 723

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,004

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 105

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 17 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Eight new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Five new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (Seven elementary schools, one secondary school and one child care centres)

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14)

St. Benedict Elementary School (Sept. 24)

Grandir Ensemble – Ecole Marius Barbeau (child care) (Sept. 25)

École élémentaire Francojeunesse (Sept. 26)

Assumpton Catholic Elementary School (Oct. 3)

Pleasant Park Public School (Oct. 4)

École élémentaire publique Mauril-Belanger (Oct. 4)

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cite (Oct. 6)

Dr. F. J. McDonald Catholic elementary school (Oct. 6)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: