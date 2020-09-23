Advertisement
COVID-19 Care Clinics reach capacity minutes after opening on Wednesday
People line up outside a COVID-19 testing facility in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA -- Ottawa's two COVID-19 care clinics reached capacity minutes after opening on Wednesday, while the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena said people with no symptoms of novel coronavirus will be turned away from testing.
Long lines formed outside Ottawa's testing centres early Wednesday morning, with people seeking tests for novel coronavirus.
Both the COVID-19 Care Clinic on Moodie Drive and the COVID-19 Care Clinic opened at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Just after 10 a.m., both the Montfort Hospital and the Queensway Carleton said the clinics had reached capacity for the day.
At the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena, CHEO said it was looking forward to testing as "many kids as possible."
But in a message on Twitter, CHEO said "if you don't have symptoms please don't get COVID-19 testing. Brewer screens everyone and must turn away those without symptoms unless you've been told by Ottawa Health to get tested."
Ottawa Public Health is recommending people get tested for COVID-19 if:
- You are showing new symptoms of COVID-19
- You have been instructed by Ottawa Public Health to seek testing