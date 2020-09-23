OTTAWA -- Ottawa's two COVID-19 care clinics reached capacity minutes after opening on Wednesday, while the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena said people with no symptoms of novel coronavirus will be turned away from testing.

Long lines formed outside Ottawa's testing centres early Wednesday morning, with people seeking tests for novel coronavirus.

6:41 AM and the line up for testing is at least 600 people long at Moodie Drive. #ottnews #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/PUBaiNjN9s — Larry OBrien (@Larry_OBrien1) September 23, 2020

Both the COVID-19 Care Clinic on Moodie Drive and the COVID-19 Care Clinic opened at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Just after 10 a.m., both the Montfort Hospital and the Queensway Carleton said the clinics had reached capacity for the day.

Please note that the West COVID-19 Care Clinic has reached capacity for the day. Thank you for your patience while the region works on adding additional testing capacity. — Queensway Carleton Hospital and Foundation (@QCHOttawa) September 23, 2020

IMPORTANT COVID-19 TESTING NOTICE - SEPTEMBER 23



The East End COVID-19 Care Clinic on Heron has reached maximum capacity and is not taking additional visitors for the day.



We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. — Hôpital Montfort (@hopitalmontfort) September 23, 2020

At the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena, CHEO said it was looking forward to testing as "many kids as possible."

But in a message on Twitter, CHEO said "if you don't have symptoms please don't get COVID-19 testing. Brewer screens everyone and must turn away those without symptoms unless you've been told by Ottawa Health to get tested."

Morning #ottcity! We're looking forward to testing as many kids as possible today. You can help: if you don’t have symptoms please don’t get #COVID19 testing. Brewer screens everyone & must turn away those without symptoms unless you’ve been told by @ottawahealth to get tested. pic.twitter.com/KNuxLMqGMn — CHEO Ottawa (@CHEO) September 23, 2020

Ottawa Public Health is recommending people get tested for COVID-19 if: