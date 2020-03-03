OTTAWA -- A group of Councillors wants Ontario’s Ombudsman to take a look at Ottawa’s light rail transit system.

In a Tuesday morning media conference, the group asked the Ombudsman to investigate and report on the procurement, construction and management of the Confederation Line, as well as the procurement for stage two of the system.

The seven councillors holding the media conference were Shawn Menard, Catherine McKenney, Rawlson King, Mathieu Fleury, Carol Anne Meehan, Riley Brockington and Theresa Cavanagh.

In a letter to the Ombudsman, the councillors said “within the first two months, the system had broken down more than 50 times. Since then, there have been many chronic issues, including flat wheels, broken rails, pieces of the electrical power catenary system falling off, door jams, power issues, frozen switches, software problems, and more.”

The councillors add they have been “frustrated in our attempts to learn more about the contracts, the technical reports, and the overall management of the system due to contractual obligations to protect the vendors’ proprietary information.”

The letter ends with the councillors saying “we request that you review the circumstances that have led to this situation and that you provide recommendations to help us find solutions and prevent future problems.”

Late Monday afternoon, the city released documents related to the awarding of contract to expand the Trillium Line.

The city says the legal opinion suggested the city’s technical evaluation process for stage two was flawed, which could have put the city at significant legal risk had they nixed the proposal by SNC-Lavalin.

Coun. Menard has also asked staff about the cost and process to terminate the contract with Rideau Transit Group and Rideau Transit Maintenance for the Confederation Line.

Staff said the city needs more time to figure out the cost, and a report could be ready by the Council meeting on March 25.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have more details as they become available.