Council rejects call for free OC Transpo rides on election day
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 2:50AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 9, 2019 11:04AM EDT
A Councillor's proposal to offer free transit on election day has been defeated at the ballot box.
Council voted 12 to 9 to reject Councillor Shawn Menard's motion to offer no-charge transit on October 21st.
On Twitter, Menard said free transit would “help increase voter turnout.”
On Monday, Ottawa Centre NDP candidate Emilie Taman called on Council to make OC Transpo fare-free on election day.
“For many Ottawans, public transit is the only reasonable way to make it to the polls,” Taman said.