

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A Councillor's proposal to offer free transit on election day has been defeated at the ballot box.

Council voted 12 to 9 to reject Councillor Shawn Menard's motion to offer no-charge transit on October 21st.

On Twitter, Menard said free transit would “help increase voter turnout.”

Free transit should also exist on Federal Election Day to help increase voter turnout. I have a motion (which was known) going tomorrow to Council along with @RiverWardRiley #freetransit #ottnews https://t.co/uhvjan4Bh5 — Shawn Menard (@ShawnMenard1) October 8, 2019

On Monday, Ottawa Centre NDP candidate Emilie Taman called on Council to make OC Transpo fare-free on election day.

“For many Ottawans, public transit is the only reasonable way to make it to the polls,” Taman said.