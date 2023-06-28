Council gives Ottawa fire chief the power to ban backyard fireworks during dry conditions

Ottawa's fire chief has the authority to ban backyard fireworks over the Canada Day long weekend if there is concern the fireworks could spark a fire in the dry conditions.

Council approved an amendment to the city of Ottawa's Fireworks Bylaw to give the fire chief the power to prohibit people from setting off consumer fireworks "on a temporary basis" to mitigate the risk of fires for "public health and safety and for protection of property."

As of Wednesday afternoon, fireworks will be permitted on private property on June 30, July 1 and July 2.

Coun. Riley Brockington says given the recent wildfires in Ontario and Quebec, this gives the fire chief a new tool to eliminate the risk of fires during dry conditions.

"Just to be clear; this is not saying, 'Chief, go ahead and ban fireworks right now.' This is simply giving the fire chief the authority to make that call should he decide that it's in the public interest to make that decision," Brockington said, noting Council was the only entity with the power to ban fireworks.

Brockington notes Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services brought the issue to his attention.

The city's emergency and protective services general manager says consumer fireworks cause some concerns for officials, because there is no control on where the fireworks can be set off.

"When we deal with those that are bought in the store, especially in the dry conditions we've had recently, it causes us a lot more concern with regard to starting fires in various areas because we're not controlling where they're being set off," Ayotte said following Wednesday's Council meeting.

"They could be set off in parks, near buses. With the dry conditions we've had at the beginning of the season … it causes a lot of concern.

"The good news is…..we've received a lot of rain, so things are really greening up. So we're hoping the fire chief does not have to use that authority."

Ayotte says the rules won't apply to professional fireworks at LeBreton Flats or other Canada Day events this weekend.

"It doesn't apply to the federal fireworks or any other of the municipal fireworks that we have that are already regulated. There are already conditions they require to have permits, there are already inspections being done by the fire service and those are very well controlled," Ayotte said.

"In fact, if the wind direction is to strong or in the wrong direction, they have to cancel or wait."

The Ottawa Fire Service has the authority to issue open air fire bans during extended dry periods, banning agriculture fire and campfires in the city of Ottawa.