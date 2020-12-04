OTTAWA -- If you are planning to go shopping at Costco in Gatineau this holiday season, you will need a card to enter the store.

Costco has announced that only cardholders can enter the warehouses in Gatineau and across Quebec as the province tightens health measures in stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We ask that only cardholders enter the warehouse (children excepted)," said the company on its website.

Costco implemented the new policy as the Quebec Government introduces new maximum capacity restrictions on all types of businesses, including shopping centres and supermarkets, in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The maximum number of customers allowed in a store depends on the size. Quebec says the capacity will be determined by dividing the floor area available to customers by 20.

Employees are not included in the number of persons allowed in the store.

Store owners must display the information at the store's entrances. Violating the rules could result in a fine ranging from $1,000 to $6,000.

With files from The Canadian Press