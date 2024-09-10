Cornwall, Ont. youth arrested following weapon call at high school

Police in Cornwall, Ont. say a young person is in custody following a weapon call at a local high school.

Officers were called just after 10 a.m. Tuesday on reports that a youth at St. Lawrence Secondary School had a gun.

The school put safety protocols in place as all available officers across field operations immediately responded. The suspect, who was not identified, was taken into custody and the weapon was seized.

Police have yet to announce charges, saying further details are forthcoming.

The school was searched, and police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

The Upper Canada District School Board said it was not in a position to comment on a police investigation.

A note to families from principal Ryne Gove said the school went into lockdown upon learning of the threat, but lifted it later in the morning once police gave the all clear.

"This morning, school staff was made aware of a potential threat at our school. We take all matters related to the safety of students very seriously, so we immediately contacted police and moved into a Lockdown to start our day," Gove wrote.

"Police responded and quickly advised us that we could downgrade our emergency code to a Hold and Secure once it was determined there was no threat inside the school.

"During a Lockdown, students and staff must stay in classrooms and offices with locked doors and remain out of site. All exterior doors are locked, and nobody is allowed in or out of the school. During a Hold and Secure, students remain inside the school and exterior doors are locked. Nobody is allowed in or out of the school, but lessons continue as usual.

"Police investigated the matter and advised us that we could lift the Hold and Secure at approximately 11 a.m. There will be a police presence onsite for the remainder of the day."

A trauma therapist was sent to the school to support affected students and staff, police said.