OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Cornwall, Ont. woman accused of sending ex-boyfriend's nudes to his family

    File photo of a Cornwall Police Service cruiser. (CTV News Ottawa) File photo of a Cornwall Police Service cruiser. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    A Cornwall, Ont. woman is facing charges in connection with accusations that she sent intimate videos of her ex-boyfriend to his family.

    The investigation began after the family contacted police. The woman was arrested on Sunday. 

    The 33-year-old is charged with voyeurism and distributing intimate images without consent. The charges have not been proven in court.

    She is scheduled to appear in court in February.

    Police did not release her name in order to protect the privacy of the victim.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows

    Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.

    Avril Lavigne sets Canadian dates on 'greatest hits' tour

    Avril Lavigne plans to keep it simple on her 2024 concert tour with performances of only her greatest hits. The "Complicated" pop singer is narrowing down her setlist to the songs that defined her career as a part of a 27-date North American tour that begins early this summer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News